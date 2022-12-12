Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey gaming monitor is $600 off

After buying a powerful machine from gaming PC deals, it would be a waste if you hook it up to a basic and outdated display. For the best possible experience, and if you’ve got the cash, you should purchase a gaming monitor like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9. It’s still fairly expensive after Samsung’s $600 discount that pulls its price down to $900 from $1,500, but if you want to maximize the capabilities of your gaming desktop, you’ll want to invest in gaming monitor deals like this one. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure how long this offer will last.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is the brand’s largest gaming monitor with a 1000R curvature, with a 49-inch display that matches the curve of the human eye to reduce discomfort and maximize immersion. Samsung, one of the best TV brands, brings its QLED technology into the gaming monitor for the deepest blacks and realistic colors, which will let you even better appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

To eliminate stuttering and screen tearing, the Samsung Odyssey G9 supports both Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro. The gaming monitor also features a 240 Hz refresh rate, which our computer monitor buying guide explains as how often the images on the screen are updated, and a 1ms response time, which is how quickly the screen shows image transitions. For added style, you can even customize the color of the gaming monitor’s core to match the rest of your gaming setup, or even just your mood for the day.

If you want to give justice to your gaming PC’s prowess, you shouldn’t shy way from monitor deals featuring displays that are made for video games. The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is a great choice if you can afford it, which is more likely due to a $600 price cut from Samsung that lowers its price to $900 from $1,500 originally. It’s still not cheap, but buying the Samsung Odyssey G9 is a decision that no gamer would regret. There’s no time to waste if you decide to avail the offer though, because its price may go back to normal at any minute.

