Amazon’s Samsung 49-inch QLED 4K TV deal drops $250 off the price

4K TVs are notoriously expensive, and they have a reasonable claim for their high cost. Superior in every way in delivering a peak home cinematic experience, they possess an extremely high pixel count – four times higher than 1080p TVs, hence the name – and provide stunningly vibrant colors, superb contrasts, and unparalleled sharpness. If you’re on the lookout for a 4K TV, you may have stumbled upon the term QLED. QLED, short for quantum dot LED, is the latest TV offering tech giant Samsung, posited to rival OLED TVs.

Right now, Amazon is offering an irresistible deal on Samsung’s 49-inch Q60 Series smart TV, its most affordable line — similar to these Vizio TV deals. Revamp your home entertainment center for an incredible $252 less and get it for $748 instead of $1,000. Though you can also snag a 50-inch TV for under $400 right now.

Although the 49-inch Samsung Q60 TV is among the lower-tier QLED TVs, it certainly looks as good as its higher-tier counterparts. It is ultra-thin with a slim bezel that’s aesthetically pleasing. It will certainly look great mounted on your wall or on top of a credenza. A slight build issue is the material used for its legs – they’re made of plastic that seriously looks frail. You’re better off mounting it on your wall.

Behind the TV you will find the connection ports. It has four HDMI ports, two USB ports and one digital audio out port. You can plug a streaming stick on one of the USB ports if you don’t want to use Samsung’s built-in smart platform, or view other media.

Unfortunately, this TV does not have Samsung’s One Connect Box, a convenient tool that allows you to connect all your devices, like Blu-ray players or game consoles, in one place. This isn’t exactly a dealbreaker but be warned that you’re going to have to deal with numerous cables at the back of your TV.

As expected, the picture quality is great. Powered by over a billion quantum dots, the screen explodes with color, luminosity, and rich contrasts. The images look precise and vibrant and the blacks are rich and deep. This TV supports full HDR color delivery, so any HDR content can be viewed in its most stunning format.

This TV is powered by Samsung’s Tizen smart platform, which allows you to seamlessly browse through channels and apps with ease. On the home screen, you’ll find the usual streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, the Universal Guide with its viewing recommendations, and Samsung’s TV+ app which conveniently combines online content with over-the-air channels. Another impressive feature is the Ambient Mode which allows the TV to blend in with your wall décor during standby mode. It supports Apple Airplay and through Bixby, its virtual assistant, you’ll be able to give voice commands for the TV to search for content, turn up the volume, or switch itself off.

The Samsung Q60 TV is a very good 4K TV that excels in picture quality, the most important key trait. It does stumble a bit on other aspects but, overall, it’s a well-balanced offering that will certainly meet and might even exceed your home entertainment needs.

