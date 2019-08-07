Deals

Amazon’s Samsung 49-inch QLED 4K TV deal drops $250 off the price

Timothy Taylor
By
samsung 49 inch qled q60 tv amazon deal

4K TVs are notoriously expensive, and they have a reasonable claim for their high cost. Superior in every way in delivering a peak home cinematic experience, they possess an extremely high pixel count – four times higher than 1080p TVs, hence the name – and provide stunningly vibrant colors, superb contrasts, and unparalleled sharpness. If you’re on the lookout for a 4K TV, you may have stumbled upon the term QLED. QLED, short for quantum dot LED, is the latest TV offering tech giant Samsung, posited to rival OLED TVs.

Right now, Amazon is offering an irresistible deal on Samsung’s 49-inch Q60 Series smart TV, its most affordable line — similar to these Vizio TV deals. Revamp your home entertainment center for an incredible $252 less and get it for $748 instead of $1,000. Though you can also snag a 50-inch TV for under $400 right now.

Although the 49-inch Samsung Q60 TV is among the lower-tier QLED TVs, it certainly looks as good as its higher-tier counterparts. It is ultra-thin with a slim bezel that’s aesthetically pleasing. It will certainly look great mounted on your wall or on top of a credenza. A slight build issue is the material used for its legs – they’re made of plastic that seriously looks frail. You’re better off mounting it on your wall.

Behind the TV you will find the connection ports. It has four HDMI ports, two USB ports and one digital audio out port. You can plug a streaming stick on one of the USB ports if you don’t want to use Samsung’s built-in smart platform, or view other media.

Unfortunately, this TV does not have Samsung’s One Connect Box, a convenient tool that allows you to connect all your devices, like Blu-ray players or game consoles, in one place. This isn’t exactly a dealbreaker but be warned that you’re going to have to deal with numerous cables at the back of your TV.

As expected, the picture quality is great. Powered by over a billion quantum dots, the screen explodes with color, luminosity, and rich contrasts. The images look precise and vibrant and the blacks are rich and deep. This TV supports full HDR color delivery, so any HDR content can be viewed in its most stunning format.

This TV is powered by Samsung’s Tizen smart platform, which allows you to seamlessly browse through channels and apps with ease. On the home screen, you’ll find the usual streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, the Universal Guide with its viewing recommendations, and Samsung’s TV+ app which conveniently combines online content with over-the-air channels. Another impressive feature is the Ambient Mode which allows the TV to blend in with your wall décor during standby mode. It supports Apple Airplay and through Bixby, its virtual assistant, you’ll be able to give voice commands for the TV to search for content, turn up the volume, or switch itself off.

The Samsung Q60 TV is a very good 4K TV that excels in picture quality, the most important key trait. It does stumble a bit on other aspects but, overall, it’s a well-balanced offering that will certainly meet and might even exceed your home entertainment needs.

For more awesome deals visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel
Up Next

The best smart lamps for your dorm room
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Walmart is still selling this 50-inch Samsung 4K TV at its lowest price yet

Amazon's Prime Day sparked a lot of competing sales when it came to 4K TVs, however most of the sales prices lasted only for a brief time. One deal has continued, and that's on the Samsung 50-inch Class 4K  Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV.
Posted By Ed Oswald
vizio 65 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart
Deals

Experience 4K as Walmart drops huge deals on Samsung and Vizio smart TVs

Walmart gives awesome deals on Samsung and Vizio 4K Smart TVs. You can get a 25% discount on the 55-Inch Samsung UN55NU6900 4K Smart TV and 31% less on the 65-Inch Vizio D65x-G4 4K Smart LED TV.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for August 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Don’t miss these incredible Dell discounts on LG, Vizio and Samsung 4K TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is long gone, but the discounted 4K TV mill that is Dell's online store is showing no signs of slowing down. The retailer has slashed the price of several must-have 4K Ultra HD TVs.
Posted By Josh Levenson
delivery by christmas gifts instant pot vizio samsung lenovo ideapad 330
Deals

Amazon drops huge discounts up to 60% off on Lenovo IdeaPad laptops

For budget-conscious who are looking for less expensive but quality laptops, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for as Amazon drops the prices of Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-Inches laptops by up to 60%.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
pc market sales increase in first quarter of 2017 budget gaming dell xps 15 2
Computing

Grab a new OLED Dell XPS 15 laptop for over $400 off with this limited offer

Dell is offering a sweet new deal that gets you a new Dell XPS 15 laptop at a discount of over $400 off. Interested customers can save $408.95 with a combination of an instant discount and a limited time coupon code.
Posted By Anita George
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for August 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ticwatch e smartwatch price cut amazon
Deals

Ticwatch E Smartwatch gets an awesome $48 price cut on Amazon

If you are still searching for the best smartwatch to wear, you’re in luck. Amazon has stripped $48 away from the normal $160 price of the Ticwatch E Smartwatch. Now you can get your very own for the lovely price of only $112.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
fathers day deal on fossil gen4 hr smartwatch gen 4
Deals

Amazon slices 35% off select Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatches

Fossil just launched its fifth-generation smartwatches, which means we'll begin to see great deals on last year's models. Amazon has once again dropped the price of the Gen 4 Explorist HR, cutting another $20 off the price from previous…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Vizio 55-inch 4K TV D-Series
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Vizio D-Series 4K TVs, with prices under $300

Walmart's last big Vizio D-Series 4K TV sale was on Prime Day, but those outstanding prices didn't last long. Thankfully, it appears prices are on their way back down, with the 50-inch and the 55-inch falling back to near Prime Day levels.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Dell XPS 13 2019
Computing

Dell promo code cuts $650 off a Dell XPS 13 laptop for limited time

Now, though August 10th, Dell is dropping XPS 13 prices down to just $1,250 when purchased with the promo code DBLTXPS13T. We’ve seen lots of laptop deals this summer, but few will net you such strong savings on such a fine device.
Posted By William Hank
google pixelbook review full offset
Deals

Snag Google’s Pixelbook for $359 less on Amazon before heading back to school

Google's Pixelbook, a premium laptop/tablet Chromebook, has a sublime design, boasts full Android app support, is surprisingly fast, and its battery can last the entire day. You can get it for $359 off on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung galaxy watch 46mm watchface
Deals

Snag a renewed 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch on Amazon for an unbelievable 47% off

Samsung has branched out into making wearables, launching the Galaxy Watch in 2017. The Galaxy Watch looks unmistakably high-end. Amazon is offering the 46mm Galaxy Watch for $210.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
ps5 pre order available for 1000 on swedish website ps4 controller stock photo
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Sony PlayStation 4 Slims below $250 today

Despite rumors of Sony releasing a new PlayStation, the 1TB Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Gaming Console is still our platform of choice to enjoy some of the best video games today. Get it for only $250 on Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins