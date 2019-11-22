Amazon has taken aim at Walmart for stealing its thunder on Prime Day by offering discounts on some of Samsung’s latest 4K TVs, which see them on sale for as much as $900 off ahead of Black Friday. Of course, the retailer and manufacturer isn’t acting solely out of the kindness of its heart — it has only reduced televisions that can be controlled using its Alexa voice assistant.

This isn’t an issue, though. Amazon isn’t forcing users to purchase an Amazon Echo to use the feature, nor will it. So if you’re in desperate need of a brand-new 4K TV, then look no further than these offers Amazon cast into the wild, which include everything from a 50-inch Samsung RU7100 for just $350 ($150 off) to a 75-inch Samsung RU7100 for only $1,000 ($200 off).

Here’s a look at all the offers:

50-inch Samsung RU7100 4K TV — $350 ($150 off)

— ($150 off) 55-inch Samsung RU7100 4K TV — $450 ($150 off)

— ($150 off) 58-inch Samsung RU7100 4K TV — $500 ($150 off)

— ($150 off) 65-inch Samsung RU7100 4K TV — $600 ($300 off)

— ($300 off) 75-inch Samsung RU7100 4K TV — $1,000 ($200 off)

— ($200 off) 49-inch Samsung RU8000 4K TV — $500 ($300 off)

— ($300 off) 65-inch Samsung RU8000 4K TV — $800 ($700 off)

— ($700 off) 75-inch Samsung RU8000 4K TV — $1,300 ($900 off)

— ($900 off) 82-inch Samsung RU8000 4K TV — $1,800 ($1,400 off)

To be clear, Amazon has discounted two models: The one-size-fits-all (not literally) Samsung RU7100 and the higher-end Samsung RU8000. The difference between them? The latter has a variable refresh-rate (120Hz), so it’s better suited to intense action content where the fluctuation in framerate causes distortion on a television without it, like the RU7100 (60Hz).

Although, this isn’t something the average consumer (i.e. people who are after something to tune into the latest must-see show or movie through the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix without having to hook up a set-top box or streaming stick) will even notice — if you’re upgrading from a now-antiquated HDTV, we recommend opting for the cheaper Samsung RU7100.

But what if you’re after the absolute best viewing experience? You’re probably considering the Samsung RU8000. Well, we have some advice for you: Take that money and head over to our list of the Best Black Friday TV Deals, where you will find unmissable offers on Samsung’s top-of-the-line QLED 4K TVs, including a 55-inch Samsung Q60R for $700 ($500 off).

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should peruse our list of the best Black Friday deals. We'll be updating it from now through the event, so we'd recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. More interested in Cyber Monday? We have a list for that, too.

