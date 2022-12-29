 Skip to main content
Get this 55-inch QLED TV for $800 in Samsung’s end of year sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Q70A Series QLED 4K TV in a living room.

The year is almost over, but Samsung still hasn’t stopped rolling out QLED TV deals like this $300 discount for the 55-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV, which brings its price down to $800 from its original price of $1,100. If you’re thinking about upgrading your home theater setup, this is a golden opportunity to do so, but you’ll have to hurry because we’re expecting a lot of shoppers to take advantage of this end-of-year sale. Send in your order while stock is still available.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV

Samsung, the the de facto market leader among the best TV brands, unsurprisingly dominates our list of the best QLED TVs. That’s because QLED technology, which uses quantum dots to improve performance by creating a purer, full-spectrum white light than LEDs are capable of on their own, is Samsung’s calling card. This is the same technology that powers the 55-inch screen of the Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV, which also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Quantum Processor 4K that upscales everything you watch to 4K quality, and Quantum HDR for more vibrant colors and deeper blacks.

The Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV is a smart TV that runs on the brand’s Tizen platform, which grants access to all the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. These services, including your favorite shows and other kinds of content, are organized on the Smart Hub, so that you can spend more time watching instead of searching. The TV also supports Samsung’s Bixby, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant, giving you your choice of digital assistant to enable voice commands.

Even with the discounts from retailers’ TV deals, QLED TVs used to be beyond the budget of most families. Times have changed though, as there are now offers like the 55-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV for $800, for savings of $300 from its sticker price of $1,100. It’s highly recommended that you act fast if you want to take advantage of this bargain from Samsung, because if you hold off your purchase until tomorrow, the price of the 55-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV may be back to normal.

