Save $1,000 on this beautiful Samsung 65-inch QLED TV

If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece for your home theater, there are a lot of great QLED TV deals to choose from. But if you’re looking to go big with your selection, one of the best 65-inch TV deals is on the Samsung QN90A QLED TV. Currently it’s seeing a discount of $1,000 at Samsung, which drops its price from $2,600 all the way down to just $1,600. Samsung even offers a couple of installment options if the one-time payment price is still too hefty at checkout. This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim this price on the Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED TV.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED TV

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home theater or start a new entertainment hub from scratch, this 65-inch Samsung smart TV is loaded with features that compete with the best TVs and will fit nicely into any arrangement you may be dreaming up. The QN90A is Samsung’s most powerful 4K experience ever, as it utilize Quantum Matrix Technology to produce an intense picture that’s powered by tiny light cells. This makes all of your favorite content come through to you with brighter contrast, with more vibrant colors and with more immersive images. Dynamic sound even comes with the experience, as the Samsung 65-inch QLED TV features Object Tracking Sound+, which puts you right in the middle of the action with speakers built into all sides of the TV.

One of the best things about the 65-inch Samsung QLED TV is its smarts. Because it’s a smart TV, all of your favorite apps and streaming services are accessible within the TVs interface, in many cases eliminating the need for any of the best streaming devices. But this TV is smart in its own way, which includes a Neo Quantum Processor 4K. This specialized processor is AI-based and uses deep learning analysis to instantly up-convert everything you’re watching into 4K resolution. This means all of your favorite shows and movies made before the newer 4K standard will be optimized and converted into the stunning clarity of 4K right as you watch. The Samsung 65-inch QN90A TV is a great option for anyone who wants one of the best displays available for their binge-watching sessions.

While the Samsung 65-inch QLED TV typically costs $2,600, this $1,000 savings drops the price all the way down to just $1,600. This makes it one of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll find, but it’s a limited-time offer, so click over to Samsung now to claim it while you can.

Editors' Recommendations