This massive 85-inch QLED 4K TV is $1,300 off right now

A massive QLED TV will look amazing in any living room, but they’re usually beyond the budget of most families. Here’s an offer from Samsung’s TV deals that will give you the chance at such an upgrade — the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV with an eye-catching discount of $1,300, which pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,300. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you’ve got the cash, this is the kind of investment that you won’t regret. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on the price cut.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV

For those who’ve got enough space in their living room for an 85-inch screen, according to our guide on what size TV to buy, the Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV will be worth it. Samsung’s Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling enables 4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal clear details, while also upgrading everything else that you watch into this level of quality. It features QLED technology, which our 4K TV buying guide explains as an LED TV with an added layer of quantum dots that create increased brightness and more natural colors. Between QLED and OLED TVs, QLED TVs are much brighter, with longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-in, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

The Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV completes the cinematic experience within your home with its Object Tracking Sound feature that adjusts the audio that follows movement, and support for Dolby Atmos that envelops you in surround sound. You can control your smart home devices through the 4K TV’s SmartThings app, while the Smart Hub will show all your streaming content options so you’ll spend less time searching and more time watching.

If you’re thinking about buying a massive display from QLED TV deals, you should definitely check out Samsung’s discount for the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $2,000 instead of $3,300, for savings of $1,300. It’s highly recommended that you finalize the transaction as soon as possible though, as we’re sure that stocks of the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV will go quickly.

Editors' Recommendations