A 1TB PS5 SSD with heatsink is only $170 at Samsung right now

Albert Bassili
By
Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD in 1TB capacity.

The PlayStation 5 has made some big waves in the past couple of years, both for being a great gaming console and for not being able to keep up with demand because of the pandemic and scalpers. Of course, if you’re lucky enough to get one, you’ll know that the internal storage is somewhat on the smaller size, not because it’s necessarily small, but because PS5 games take up a lot of space. So if you’re looking for a way to expand that internal storage, you’re in luck today because a 1TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD with heatsink, one of the best SSDs for PS5, is going for just $170 at Samsung, down $80 from its normal $250 price.

If you’re not familiar with the Samsung Pro series, it’s one of the highest-end SSD lineups out there, often outperforming other SSDs on the market, and the 980 is the best of the Pro lineup. With a 7,000MB/s read speed and a 5,000MB/s write speed, it’s blazingly fast and therefore really allows the PS5 to take advantage of the internal architecture. It also uses Gen 4 of PCIe rather than Gen 3, with the former being two times faster than the latter, so you’re getting faster speeds.

The other thing that puts the 980 Pro apart is that it comes with a heatsink, which is required for something this fast to work inside a PS5. In fact, you used to have to buy a third-party heatsink to install it in a PS5, but now Samsung has released this version that comes with the heatsink included. That means there’s no need to try to mess around with a third-party heatsink, and it’s an easier install. Speaking of which, you should check out our article on how to upgrade your PS5 memory before you try it on your own so that you don’t accidentally break something.

The Samsung 980 Pro is one of the best SSDs you’re going to find out there, and now is a perfect time to upgrade since the 1TB version with the heatsink is only going for $170. We also have some great PlayStation deals for you to check out in the meantime.

