Getting a smartwatch can be absolutely life-changing. Because you no longer have to pull your phone out of your pocket to check notifications or switch songs, it can completely change your relationship with your smartphone. Also, whether you’re picking up Samsung Galaxy Watch deals or Apple Watch deals, they come with fantastic health and fitness tracking features to support your active lifestyle.

We found two amazing smartwatch deals you can get right now at Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale for just $210, which is $40 off the regular price of $250. You can also pick up the Apple Watch SE for only $229, a $50 discount on the standard price of $279. Keep reading to discover why these are some of the best smartwatches around.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — $210, was $250

With its classic, circular shape, sharp display, and wide variety of watch faces, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is perfect for those looking for a smartwatch that closely resembles a traditional watch. Despite its sleek and understated design, this watch packs a ton of power, especially if you’re pairing it with a Samsung Galaxy phone. In our review, we praised it for its “great health- and fitness-tracking features” because of its plethora of meters and sensors. This watch automatically tracks your heart rate and keeps an eye out for any irregularities. You can also take an ECG at any time. These findings can easily be shared with your doctor or health care provider through the Samsung Health Monitor app. There are also advanced workout-tracking features, with automatic recognition for six of the most popular activities and manual monitoring for tons of others. You even get sleep tracking, blood-oxygen readings, and comprehensive wellness management readings. Of course, this watch can do everything else you expect from a smartwatch, including notifications, media controls, maps, and apps. Get it for a discount after clicking on the Buy Now button below!

Apple Watch SE — $229, was $279

In our Apple Watch SE review, we called it “the best Apple Watch for most people.” You get all of the most crucial features of the Apple Watch line at an affordable price. One thing that Apple did not sacrifice was the design. It’s got a sleek, crack-resistant crystal with thin bezels and a beautiful display, all in the eye-catching square shape that Apple Watches are known for. This watch is highly customizable, with various faces, menu options, navigation settings, and apps that you can tinker with. This is because of the fantastic work that Apple has down with watchOS, the most responsive and comprehensive smartwatch interface we’ve used. Despite the small screen, you’ll have no problems reading all of your notifications, responding to messages, controlling media, or looking at health information. This watch has automatic heart-rate monitoring, with notifications for unusually high, low, or irregular readings. Exercise tracking is reliable, especially for extended workouts like running, swimming, or cycling. It also has excellent integration with the Fitness+ for iPhone, and even comes with a free three-month subscription to the service. Hit the Buy Now button below to get this offer.

