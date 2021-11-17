There’s no shortage of Black Friday Laptop deals, including this fantastic Samsung Galaxy Book Black Friday deal which sees the popular laptop on sale for only $830. Like most of the best Black Friday deals, though, this offer won’t last long, so you’ll need to act fast or risk losing out.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Black Friday deal: Cheapest price today

One of the best thin-and-light laptops you can pick up right now is the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, a sleek, top-tier ultrabook that’s packed with plenty of power. You can pick up this excellent device on Amazon for just $830, which is a massive $270 off the original price of $1,100. If you’re looking for a premium laptop that checks all the boxes for professional use, you should have this deal on your radar.

When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360, the 2-in-1 version of this device, we praised it for the vivid OLED screen, excellent battery life, and thin-and-light form factor. The standard version has many of the same strengths as the 360 while coming in at a significantly lower price for those who don’t need a touchscreen. The 1080p, 15.6-inch AMOLED screen is bright, vibrant, and wonderful to look at, perfect for working in a well-lit indoor office or the sunny outdoors. The display also makes it an excellent content-consumption device.

If you plan to make this your daily driver, you won’t run into any problems. The 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor is fast and fluid, bolstered by the 512GB of solid-state drive storage and 8GB of RAM. It also has excellent battery life, with up to 20 hours on a single charge and a compact charging brick that’s ideal for travel. There’s also a Wi-Fi 6E chip inside that lets you take advantage of blazing fast internet speeds, whether it’s your home or workplace network. You’ll also feel comfortable carrying it around wherever you go, thanks to its beautiful design, with a sleek silver colorway and ultrathin body.

The Galaxy Book Pro is an excellent laptop for any professional who wants to take their productivity to the next level. If this sounds like the right ultrabook for you, you can pick up this device for just $830, which is a steep $270 discount on the original price of $1,100. That’s 25% off the standard price! Hit the “Buy Now” button to pick it up before it goes out of stock.

