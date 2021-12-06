Looking for a great gift idea for someone who loves music and podcasts? The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are just $120 at Samsung right now, saving you $30 off the usual price of $150. One of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals out there today, it’s an ideal gift for someone this Christmas, especially as there’s holiday delivery included here. Order today and you’ll get these great earphones in time for Christmas, and guaranteed to put a smile on someone’s face. They’re just one of the headphone deals out there right now but you’ll need to be fast with stock likely to be increasingly limited the closer we get to the big day.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 build upon the success of the original Samsung Galaxy Buds meaning they’re easily some of the best earbuds for Android. The beautifully designed earbuds offer active noise cancellation so you can block out unwanted sounds, focusing on the music you’re listening to right now. A low latency ambient sound mode means you can always home back in on the sounds you want to hear any time you need to. That means you get the best of both worlds with no hassle thanks to it being so simple to switch between the two when needed.

Elsewhere, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 also sound pretty good with booming sound that aims to make you feel like you’re at a concert. Expect some powerful bass throughout but don’t worry about missing out on crisp mids either. With a low profile design that’s 10% smaller and lighter than the Galaxy Buds Plus, these are some well-designed that are sure to delight you. They offer simple to use touch controls, instant pairing with Samsung devices, plus a fantastic battery life of 7.5 hours of continuous playback. Combined with the charging case, you get up to 29 hours in all before you need to find a power source.

Normally priced at $150, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are down to just $120 right now at Samsung. A bargain, they’re seriously great earphones, particularly for Android users and Samsung phone owners. With holiday delivery possible, this is an ideal way to treat your loved ones this Christmas for less.

