True wireless earbuds are an absolute game-changer in many ways. Not only do you avoid the hassle of a bunch of wires getting tangled in your pocket, but you can also control your music or answer calls without ever picking up your phone. If you’re an Android user, few wireless earbuds are as feature-packed as Samsung Galaxy Buds. They’re comfortable to wear, sound great, and pair effortlessly with Samsung devices.

That’s why we couldn’t keep these two amazing Samsung Galaxy Buds deals on Best Buy to ourselves. If you’re looking for a pair of well-rounded earbuds at a steal of a price, then get the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for only $130. That’s a $20 discount on the regular price of $150. If you’re looking for some pro features, then pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just $170, which is $30 off the standard price tag of $200. Keep reading to learn why these are some of the best headphone deals you’ll see all month.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $130, was $150

If you’re looking for earbuds that provide the best bang for your buck, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review, we called them “no-brainer buds” and remarked that these provided unbeatable value among top-tier true wireless earbuds. These buds have solid sound quality, with a balanced, pleasing audio profile that can be adjusted using Samsung’s customization app. These are also some of the most affordable buds with effective active noise cancellation, so you can easily block out the world around you if you’re in a noisy environment. The Galaxy Buds 2 are also remarkably comfortable, with a shape that fits snugly in your ear, soft silicone tips, and a low-profile design that’s 10% lighter than the previous generation of Galaxy Buds. Lastly, the touch controls are very effective, so you can control your music or answer calls using the surface of the buds. If these sound like the buds for you, you can get them on Best Buy for just $130, which is $20 off the regular price of $150. Hit that Buy Now button before these popular earbuds go out of stock.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro – $170, was $200

If you’re looking for a pair that still offers excellent value but with great premium features, then you should have the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at the top of your list. While these have a lot in common with the Galaxy Buds 2, there are marked upgrades in sound quality, battery life, and noise cancellation. In fact, in our Galaxy Buds Pro review, we praised them for providing “excellent comfort, solid sound quality, and good ANC.”

The biggest highlight is the automatic audio passthrough, which lets you hear external audio while you’re talking. It’s a great feature if you’re trying to have a quick conversation with someone on the street or at your door. On top of that, you’ll love the extensive battery life. You get 8 hours of use with ANC turned off and 5 hours when it’s turned on. You also get 20 hours of use with the wireless charging case. They’re also extremely comfortable and light, with a snug fit that stays in your ears even when you’re working out. Interested in getting the Galaxy Buds Pro? Then you should get them on Best Buy right now for just $170. That’s a $30 discount on the standard price tag of $200. Hit that Buy Now button as soon as possible since there’s no telling when this deal ends.

