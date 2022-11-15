Samsung Galaxy Buds Live just got a massive discount

What?! Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are over 50% off right now and you just found out about it? That’s right, as part of the intense Walmart Black Friday deals that we’ve been seeing lately, the typically $149 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have dropped down to just $69. That’s $80 in savings and a load of stress off of your holiday shopping. Get them now at this never-before-seen price only at Walmart while this deal lasts.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Before launching into every detail of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live’s hardware, technical details, and sound profile, we have to take a look at the shape. Yes, they are the “bean” ones that you might’ve heard of and more likely felt a tad bit skeptical about. While the average actual bean, once shoved in your ear, will either immediately fall out or get stuck and cause damage … the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live really do feel comfortable and stay put. In our Galaxy Buds Pro vs Live vs Buds+ battle royale, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live were actually described as “comfortable, secure, and practically unnoticeable.” Take that as you will, but if you’re getting exhausted by the eardrum stretching of typical buds, give the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (which sit exclusively in your outer ear) a try.

Jumping back a bit, let’s dive into hardware. Like all of today’s best earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and tap controls. A decent battery life of six hours, with an additional 15 hours from the case, will ensure you get through most tasks without having to stop for a charge. They’re fitted with an AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker, larger than any prior Galaxy Buds. Finally, you can connect with your smartphone or smartwatch either via your standard Bluetooth connection, the Galaxy Wearable app (Android), or Galaxy Buds app (iOS).

So, if you’re ready to try out the magic beans, give the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live a try while they are only $69. Again, that’s a historic price and a more than 50% discount from the typical price of $149. Alternatively, if the beans really aren’t for you, go check out our other Black Friday headphone deals. We’re sure you’ll find something cart-worthy!

Editors' Recommendations