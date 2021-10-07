If you’re in search of some amazing headphone deals or a discount on another form of wearable tech to accompany your movie, music, or streaming consumption, we’ve tracked down two of the hottest sales on the internet over at Staples. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ in-ear headphones are currently 33% off, and if something more cutting edge is what catches your eye, the Bose Frames Rondo wireless sunglass headphones are a head-turning 40% off right now. Neither is likely to last long with these discounts, so click over to Staples now to make a pair of these headphones yours.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — $100, was $150

If a more traditional listening experience is what your home theater, study time, or commute to work needs, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. They are comfortable, offer all-day use with up to 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge, and are marked down from $150 to $100, a savings of $50, over at Staples right now. These headphones also feature touch commands, customizable shortcuts, and top-notch sound quality, all combining to create a listening experience worthy of consideration at just about any price. Hurry over to Staples to grab them for the astonishingly low price of $100, or dive into our other Samsung Galaxy Buds deals if you feel something else in the Samsung lineup suits you best.

Bose Frames Rondo Wireless Sunglass Headphones — $119, was $199

While we certainly have tracked down plenty of amazing Bose headphone deals, we’ve also found something a little unique in the Bose lineup for you here. The Bose Frames Rondo wireless sunglass headphones are on sale at Staples for $119, down from $199, a savings of $80. A unique listening experience and a great entry point for the broadening world of wearable tech, the Bose Frames Rondo wireless headphones offer a classic style for your face and premium Bose sound for your ears. An open-ear audio design allows you to listen to your music discreetly, while others hear practically nothing. This tech by Bose is a unique set of headphones as well as a stylish accessory, and the demand is going to be high with a sale like this. Click over to Staples now to claim your pair.

