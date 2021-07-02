If you’re looking at headphone deals in search of new wireless earbuds, and you’d like an alternative to AirPods deals, you should consider browsing Samsung Galaxy Buds deals. Samsung’s wireless earbuds provide excellent sound while also being cheaper, so they’re giving Apple’s AirPods a run for their money. You don’t even have to pay full price for them with offers such as this one from Staples that slashes $50 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, bringing their price down to just $100 from their original price of $150.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are easy to set up using the Galaxy Wearable app, and once that’s done, they will automatically connect to your smartphone when you open their charging case. The wireless earbuds also recognize touch commands that you can customize to different shortcuts, such as opening a music app with a long press. There are options to adjust the fit of the Galaxy Buds+ to your ear, which ensures a comfortable fit that also blocks external noise.

When comparing Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds Pro, the standout characteristic of the Galaxy Buds+ is their outstanding battery life. The wireless earbuds are capable of running 11 hours on a single charge, with 11 hours more of juice from their charging case, for total usage of 22 hours. Combined with the lightweight design of the Galaxy Buds+, it wouldn’t be a problem for them to stay in your ears the whole day.

Whether you’re planning to buy new wireless earbuds for yourself or as a gift, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are a solid choice because of the value that they provide. They’re an even better deal with their steal price of just $100 from Staples, after a $50 discount to their original price of $150. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are not the brand’s only wireless earbuds, and Staples’ offer is certainly not the only discount that’s available for you to shop. We’ve gathered some of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals that various retailers are currently offering, so you’d have the freedom of choice.

