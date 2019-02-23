Get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds when you pre-order the S10

Share

Not many wireless earbuds on the market have been able to match the Apple AirPods in terms of quality. Even the best Apple AirPods alternatives are no match for Apple earbuds when you factor in cost. With the unveiling of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds, however, the landscape of wireless buds may have just begun to shift. These Samsung earbuds debuted during the Unpacked event alongside the all-new Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. So it’s fitting that you can get a free pair when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S10 from Walmart or Samsung.

This is a pretty solid deal, and if you’re already planning on upgrading to the newest Samsung phone, you might as well pick up some free buds with your purchase. There are a few steps you’ll need to take to actually receive the Galaxy Buds, though. To begin with, this offer only lasts until Sunday, March 3. If you pre-order the S10 or S10 Plus before then, you have until April 4 to redeem your offer. After you’ve received your new phone, here are all of the steps you need to take to get those wireless earbuds:

Download and install the Shop Samsung app from the Google Play store.

Open the Shop Samsung app, click the menu icon, select ‘My Inbox’, and click on the Samsung Galaxy Buds offer.

Tap ‘Allow’ when the Shop Samsung dialogue box appears asking to manage phone calls and access your contacts.

Tap ‘Register Now’ for the offer.

Sign into your Samsung account if you aren’t already signed in.

Fill out the required info and upload a receipt or proof of pre-order.

This offer isn’t limited by a contract from Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T. You can purchase the S10 on a device installment plan, 2-year contract plan, lease, or outright purchase the smartphone at full price and still be eligible for the Samsung Galaxy Buds. The smaller S10 is currently available for $900 direct from Samsung, or you can get the S10 Plus for $1,000 — similar to iPhone prices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Overview

We actually managed to get our hands on the new Samsung Buds a bit early, and we really like them. With six hours of battery life and customizable sound, they make for a solid in-ear companion. Like the AirPods, these wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case, allowing for an additional seven hours of battery life. An ergonomic, triangular design gives these buds a tight seal in your ear as well as light, comfortable fit. If you want to know more, our sparkling hands-on review has all the info you would need.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Overview

With the release of the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, we knew that Samsung was hot on Apple’s heels to unveil the highly-anticipated Galaxy S10. We took a look at the new Android phone, and what you get is really quite impressive. An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4K selfie camera, and a headphone jack are just a few of the features that make this new smartphone exceptional. The top of the line specs are certainly nothing to sneeze at, but like the latest tech from Apple, the S10 comes with a hefty price tag. Our in-depth hands-on review goes into all of the details if you’d like to learn more.

Follow @dealsDT

Nor ready to pre-order the Galaxy S10? Find iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, and smartwatch deals from our curated deals page.