The Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone gets a $100 price cut on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy s10 hands-on
The Samsung Galaxy S10 sits right in the middle of the phone maker’s 2019 lineup, between the budget Galaxy S10e and the top-of-the line Galaxy S10 Plus. But despite its middle child status, the S10 is a great phone. And we’ve found a deal on an unlocked version on Amazon that will save you $100.

Since its unlocked, you can use it on any carrier. Its $800 sale price is less than the total amount of payments you’d make to your carrier to lease the device. For business travelers, this is especially helpful. If you’re in a foreign country for long periods of time, sometimes it’s worth it to purchase a prepaid SIM card to avoid tons of roaming charges. At home, it means you’re not tied to any one particular carrier.

The Galaxy S10 sports a near bezel-less 6.1-inch display, which only has a small hole in it to make room for a front-facing camera. The screen itself is stunningly crisp and bright, and arguably one of the top screens available on a smartphone today. Videos look great on the phone thanks to its HDR capability, and Dolby Atmos-capable speakers produce impressive sound for a smartphone.

With 128GB of storage space, you’ll have plenty of space to download movies and TV shows and watch them right on your phone. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 8GB of RAM makes it plenty fast, and of course, like any good Android phone, you have MicroSD support to add additional storage.

Our reviewers also found that the camera on the S10 works well compared to other smartphones, especially on bright sunny days, and battery life was excellent. It ran a video continuously for nearly 11 hours without failing, one of the best performances on the test to date. We frequently were able to get through a full day’s use with more than a quarter of battery life left.

Unless you truly need the larger screen of the S10 Plus, for many the S10 will be sufficient. We suggest you consider it if you’re in the market for a new higher-end Android smartphone.

Looking for other smartphone deals? Click here to see more. We've also recently uncovered a bunch of other Samsung smartphone deals on Amazon, as well as a deal on the Razer Phone 2 worth considering. Be sure to check them out.

