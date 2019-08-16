Deals

Amazon cuts $52 off this Samsung Galaxy 10.1-inch tablet for the whole family

Still looking for an all-around tablet that will be suitable for the entire family? Search no more because the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch 128GB Wi-Fi tablet is now discounted at Amazon. Normally priced at $330, you can grab one today for only $278 and enjoy $52 savings. On top of that, Amazon is offering an extra $28 discount when you apply for a coupon during checkout.

This widescreen tablet is a total visual entertainment package that will surely satisfy the whole family. You can use it as a personal home cinema and binge-watch all your favorite movies and TV series for hours. With its huge and expandable storage, you will not have to worry about losing room for your large files ever again.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab A boasts its 10.1-inch wide corner-to-corner display screen with 1,920 x 1,200 Full HD resolution. With its minimal bezel layout, this tablet offers maximum viewing pleasure for streaming, gaming, and even when browsing the web. To complement its immersive display, Samsung equipped this tab with the Dolby Atmos surround-sound dual speakers that will fill your room with the cinematic atmosphere.

Powered by Android 9.0 Pie, you are sure to get the latest and the best operating system out there. Its 3GB of RAM lets you run decent mobile games and apps with ease. You can store all your photos, videos, and songs on its 128GB of internal storage, and even expand it up to 512GB anytime using a microSD card.

The 2019 Galaxy Tab A possess a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls, to keep you connected with your loved ones. It also has an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus function that you can use for casual picture taking. The camera doesn’t have a flash, so don’t expect it to work well in dim conditions. It should just be alright considering that most photo capturing moments is being done using a smartphone.

For your younger ones, subscribing to Samsung Kids is a solid option. Using its service, you can monitor your child’s screen time and limit what they can access. Your children can spend quality time learning with educational kids’ shows without ads and no additional in-app purchases required. It is a safe and easy way to secure your child from seeing inappropriate content.

Don’t miss this chance and order the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 128GB Wi-Fi tablet now at Amazon for only $278 instead of $330. Aside from the $52 discount, you can also get an additional $28 coupon if you apply for one upon check out.

