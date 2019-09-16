Amazon chops $102 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, S Pen included

When it comes to tablets, nothing can beat the Apple iPad. If you’re not a fan of iOS, however, there are numerous Windows and Android alternatives out there that can also deliver in terms of performance. A solid option is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. Amazon is running a deal on the 64GB variant (S Pen included) that lets you in on a $102 discount.

Normally $650, you can bring home the 64GB Galaxy Tab S4 for only $548. An additional $50 discount can also be taken off instantly upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa card application, bringing the sale price further down to $498.

Samsung gave the Galaxy Tab S4 a 10.5-inch super AMOLED screen with a stunning pixel resolution of 2,560 x 1,600. The display looks crisp, with visually stimulating colors, incredible dark blacks, and plenty of brightness in most lighting situations. Complementing this attractive display are speakers tuned by AKG. While not comparable to the iPad Pro’s speakers, they can still produce audio that’s loud enough to fill a large living room.

At the heart of this tablet is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. Backed by 4GB of RAM, it can handle almost any task you throw at it. Games perform without hiccups, apps open quickly, and moving through the operating system feels very fluid. This model also comes with 64GB of internal storage as well as a MicroSD card slot should you need more space to store your files.

The Galaxy Tab S4 is versatile enough for work and play. Pairing it with a keyboard cover (sold separately) transforms it into a slim and lightweight laptop, which is perfect for extensive typing tasks and other productive work. The included stylus pen further expands its usability, converting it into a digital canvas for writing, drawing, and other creative work.

As a dominant player in the smartphone market, it comes as no surprise that Samsung also makes excellent tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S4. We even named it as a great iPad Pro alternative and one of the best Android tablets you can buy. Score the 64GB variant on Amazon today for only $548.

