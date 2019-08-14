Deals

Amazon drops a $50 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB Wi-Fi tablet

While the Apple iPad is still the best tablet in 2019, some of the top Android tablets can still give it a run for its money. One of these contenders is the Galaxy Tab S5e. Samsung’s lightest and thinnest tablet yet is now available on Amazon at 10% below its usual price. Check out this deal to save on a luxurious Samsung tablet.

Amazon dropped $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB variant just months after its April 2019 launch. Get this premium tablet at $430 instead of its usual $480 when you order today. You can even pay for it in six monthly installments when you apply for an Amazon.com Store Card. This is more even affordable than other tablet deals we stumbled upon recently.

In our in-depth review, we said that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is a great companion for games and movies. This Android tablet is made for entertainment. Its 10.5-inch screen is built with a Super AMOLED display that boasts a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, which translates to superb images. It also has four speakers with decent sound.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is also a great tablet for the home. It is the first tablet to come with a Bixby Assistant. This feature lets you remotely control smart home devices connected to SmartThings. It also gives you access to Quick Commands, making it possible to start apps, alter settings, or call up the weather and other features using your voice.

Since you are getting the 128GB variant, your Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e will come with 6GB of RAM. That is two more gigabytes of processing power compared to the 64GB model. This provides you with decent reliability when performing everyday tasks. You might also be glad to know that this Wi-Fi tablet has no problem receiving signals when far away from the router.

Order the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e from Amazon at 10% below its normal price of $480. You will also get four months of ad-free YouTube with your new Samsung device. Hurry while this deal is live.

