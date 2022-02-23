Now that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is out, the A8 is super cheap

One of the best times to find a deal on tech is in the wake of a new tech announcement, and if you’re looking for some great tablet deals, one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals you’ll come across is on the Galaxy Tab A8, which is seeing an impressive price drop at Best Buy due to the release of the Galaxy S8. You can pre-order the S8 if you like, or you can head over to Best Buy and grab a super capable Galaxy A8 for just $180, which is a $50 savings from its regular price of $230. This deal is only being offered for a limited time, and the clock is counting down, so go grab you discount on a new Galaxy Tab A8 now.

Whether you’re in the market for one of the best tablets for small businesses, one of the best tablets for kids, or just one of the all-around best tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 delivers. It’s headlined by a super sharp, super responsive 10.5-inch LCD screen that produces a great image whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or ringing up customers. As spec’d for this discount, it comes with 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty to both store and power just about all of the apps anyone could hope for.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 makes a great tablet for anyone looking to size down from a laptop, yet maintain many of the capabilities of a larger computing device. Fueled by the Galaxy ecosystem of software and connectivity, the Galaxy Tab A8 allows you to do more with your notes, automatically syncing everything from to-do lists to homework, from documents to photos, across all of your Galaxy devices. Its battery also brings a lot to the table, as it can last hours on a single charge and reach back to 100% quickly with a fast-charging USB-C port. It also comes with a library of safe and fun games, books, and videos that are kid-friendly, but at the same time it has access to all of your favorite streaming services as well.

Truly a tablet for everyone, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is seeing a massive discount in the wake of the Galaxy Tab S8 launch. You can currently grab a Galaxy Tab A8 at Best Buy for just $180, a savings of $50 from its regular price of $230. The clock continues to count down on this deal, so click over to Best Buy now to claim it for yourself.

