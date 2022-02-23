  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Now that the Samsung Galaxy S8 is out, the A8 is super cheap

Andrew Morrisey
By
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 - 10.5-inch LCD Screen - Latest Model - Gray

One of the best times to find a deal on tech is in the wake of a new tech announcement, and if you’re looking for some great tablet deals, one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab deals you’ll come across is on the Galaxy Tab A8, which is seeing an impressive price drop at Best Buy due to the release of the Galaxy S8. You can pre-order the S8 if you like, or you can head over to Best Buy and grab a super capable Galaxy A8 for just $180, which is a $50 savings from its regular price of $230. This deal is only being offered for a limited time, and the clock is counting down, so go grab you discount on a new Galaxy Tab A8 now.

Whether you’re in the market for one of the best tablets for small businesses, one of the best tablets for kids, or just one of the all-around best tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 delivers. It’s headlined by a super sharp, super responsive 10.5-inch LCD screen that produces a great image whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or ringing up customers. As spec’d for this discount, it comes with 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty to both store and power just about all of the apps anyone could hope for.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 makes a great tablet for anyone looking to size down from a laptop, yet maintain many of the capabilities of a larger computing device. Fueled by the Galaxy ecosystem of software and connectivity, the Galaxy Tab A8 allows you to do more with your notes, automatically syncing everything from to-do lists to homework, from documents to photos, across all of your Galaxy devices. Its battery also brings a lot to the table, as it can last hours on a single charge and reach back to 100% quickly with a fast-charging USB-C port. It also comes with a library of safe and fun games, books, and videos that are kid-friendly, but at the same time it has access to all of your favorite streaming services as well.

Truly a tablet for everyone, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is seeing a massive discount in the wake of the Galaxy Tab S8 launch. You can currently grab a Galaxy Tab A8 at Best Buy for just $180, a savings of $50 from its regular price of $230. The clock continues to count down on this deal, so click over to Best Buy now to claim it for yourself.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Should the Galaxy S22 Ultra replace your Note 20 Ultra?

Galaxy S22 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra screens held in hand.

The Roomba i6 is $150 off at Best Buy today

iRobot Roomba i6 (6150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum - Light Silver

Horizon Forbidden West beginners guide: 6 tips and tricks to get started

Aloy looks at the horizon.

Spider-Men unite as No Way Home heads to digital and Blu-ray

Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Tobey Magure behind the scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Dragon Age 4 is in production, but nowhere close to release

Art from Dragon Age 4.

How to empty and clean a Roomba vacuum

Best Verizon new customer deals for February 2022

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

The best games like Fortnite

Fortnite cubed promo art with new characters.

The best Mac apps for 2022: Top software for your Mac

macos mojave hands on review app store

The best dual-monitor wallpapers

dual monitor wallpaper

How to check a MacBook’s battery and see if it needs replacing

An opened Macbook Air M1 sitting on a table.

What is VSync, and when should you use it?

Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for February 2022

Fios TV Package