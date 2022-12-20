 Skip to main content
Save on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra discounted for the holidays

If you’ve been checking out tablet deals with your eye on all things Samsung, you’ll love the sale going on right now at Samsung direct. Currently, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, all at substantial discounts. To help you decide what to buy, read on while we take you through your options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 — $600, was $700

A Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is held up on top of a desk.
Framesira/Shutterstock

The standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a reliable option for tablet enthusiasts even if it isn’t one of the best tablets any more. Available in a choice of three colors – Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold — the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 offers an attractive 11-inch LCD screen that gives you plenty of room to see what you’re doing. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor offers speedy performance for the price with the device designed with multitasking in mind. Fast charging and long battery life means you’re good to go all day long, and it also has a great set of cameras for video calls as well as taking photos or videos while on the move. The Samsung S Pen makes it a breeze for sketching out designs or notes too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus — $750, was $900

Side view of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends

With a 12.4-inch display, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a delight to use. One of the best Samsung tablets around, it offers tremendous performance to back up its gorgeous OLED display. Looking premium in every way, it still manages to be remarkably thin. The screen offers great viewing angles and sharp contrast, making it ideal for watching your favorite shows. When being productive, you’ll love the multitasking-focused software and the convenience of the S Pen. A 13-megapixel main camera and 6MP ultrawide camera are useful too, with a front-facing 12MP lens for taking video calls. It’s a great alternative if you don’t want the bulk of a laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — $1,000, was $1,100

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard.
Ajay Kumar

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is arguably the king of tablets. It has a huge 14.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate paired with speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos. If you love to watch movies on the move, this is for you. It’s also great for working thanks to its S Pen. It’s powerful processor makes it simple to multitask, and a strong battery ensures it’s good to go for a long time. If you’re looking for a viable alternative to the iPad Pro, this is it. It’s bordering on being a laptop replacement, although could be overkill for some who just want a simple tablet to use at home.

