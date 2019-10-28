Amazon discounts these premium Samsung Galaxy tablets by as much as $102

The iPad Pro may be the best tablet there is, but let’s face it, not everyone is a fan of iOS. Although Apple’s share of the market continues to rise, Android counterparts remain an attractive choice mostly because of their seamless integration with the Google ecosystem. There are multiple brands available out there, but if you want a truly capable unit that can match the iPad Pro, you would do best to stick to Samsung.

As a dominant player in the world of smartphones, it’s no surprise that Samsung also makes a great lineup of tablets. Right now, Amazon is holding a sale on premium Samsung Galaxy tablets – the Galaxy Tab S4 ($102 off) and Galaxy Tab S6 ($50 off). You can even get an instant additional $50 off when your Amazon Rewards Visa application gets approved. Take your entertainment and productivity with you anywhere by taking advantage of these awesome deals.

10.5-Inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with S Pen – $50 Off

The Galaxy Tab S6 is featured on our website as one of the best tablets this year. It’s also our pick as the best Android tablet, thanks to its powerful specs and superb 2-in-1 capability. If you can live with some quirks and don’t rely heavily on specific desktop applications to get some work done, it can even replace your laptop. While you need to buy a keyboard cover to enjoy its full laptop potential, you can still maximize its capabilities with the included Bluetooth S Pen. This stylus lets you do a variety of things, such as pausing and skipping at a press of the button, taking notes, signing documents, and marking up papers. The S Pen magnetically attaches at the back of the tablet for storage and recharging.

In terms of performance, this Samsung Galaxy tablet is a champ. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, a processor found in most flagship Android phones this year. Even with multiple tabs open on the browser and several apps windows open, the Tab S6 will not slow you down.

Complementing this buttery smooth performance is a stunning AMOLED display. Its 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution makes everything look crisp all while maintaining a perfectly readable interface even in direct sunlight. Colors are vibrant, blacks are deep, and dim scenes aren’t difficult to see. Visuals are truly spectacular, and with a dynamic quad-speaker setup to match, multimedia consumption is made even better.

Light on weight and heavy on performance, you can never go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Discounts for this model are hard to come by, so getting it now at $50 off is definitely a steal. Get the 128GB variant for $600 or the 256GB model for $680 on Amazon.

10.5-Inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen – $102 Off

If you want something that’s a few bucks cheaper, the Galaxy Tab S4 is a solid option. Similar to the Tab S6, it’s versatile enough to be used for work and play. You can pair it with a keyboard cover (sold separately) to convert it into a slim laptop, a perfect setup when you have to do a lot of typing. The included stylus pen further expands its capabilities, and its strongest suit is its support for the creation of artwork.

At the heart of this Samsung Galaxy tablet is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. Backed by 4GB of RAM, this processor can take whatever task you throw at it. Apps open quickly, games run with no lag, and moving through the operating system feels fluid. Entertainment consumption is also a delight, thanks to the solid audio-visual combo. The super AMOLED screen with 2,560 x 1,600-pixel resolution enables a crisp display, visually stimulating colors, plenty of brightness, and incredible dark blacks. The AKG-tuned speakers, on the other hand, are capable of producing sound that’s loud enough to fill a large room.

Don’t pass the chance to score a brand-name tablet for $102 off. Order the 64GB variant for $548 or the 256GB model for $648 today on Amazon while the deals are live.

