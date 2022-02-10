Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 drops to $200 for a limited time

If you’ve never tried using a smartwatch, you’re missing out. Not only do these wearables help keep you healthy and active but they also cut your phone use by reducing how often you pull out your device. While the Apple Watch is the go-to wearable for iPhone owners, Android users should definitely be on the lookout for Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, like this one on Samsung’s website. Right now, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $200, which is a hefty $50 off the standard price tag of $250. This is one of the best smartwatch deals available right now, especially if you’re already a Samsung user. Keep reading to find out why this device could revolutionize how you interact with technology.

In our Galaxy Watch 4 review, we said, “if you’re in the market for a comfortable, feature-packed smartwatch, you can’t go wrong with this.” That’s why we named it one of the best smartwatches for 2022, especially for Android users. It’s equipped with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a wearable — health-tracking, device integration, and great battery life — but with an elevated degree of polish and seamlessness. Right out of the box, you’ll notice the beautiful, compact design, which makes it excellent for wrists of all sizes. On the front is a high-contrast, 1.2-inch, 330ppi display. You can also customize it with plenty of watch faces so you can get the exact look you need, depending on the setting you’re in.

If you’re a fitness enthusiast, you can’t go wrong with the Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung has added a ton of different trackers so you can get a complete picture of your health. This includes body composition metrics like BMI and basal metabolic rate, along with standard measurements like heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep patterns, and electrocardiogram. You get tracking for a wide variety of exercises, including both automatically and manually tracked workouts. All of the information on your fitness and health is stored in the Samsung Health app, so you can easily find information about yourself. This device comes with Wear OS 3, a smooth and responsive system with plenty of customization options. You get access to a wide range of apps from the Google Play Store, including Google Maps, Samsung Pay, and media players like Spotify and YouTube Music.

Whether you’re looking to dive into the world of wearables for the first time, or you’re looking for an upgrade for your aging smartwatch, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Right now, you can pick it up on Samsung’s website for just $200, which is a $50 discount on the regular $250. Hit that Buy Now button before this deal expires!

