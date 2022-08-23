The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is under $200 today

Smartwatches are starting to become as essential to our daily lives as smartphones, which is why whenever we see Samsung Galaxy Watch deals we absolutely have to share them. Samsung is behind some of the most popular, cutting-edge smartwatches, and right now you have the chance to bring home the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for only $199, which is $51 or 20% off its original price of $250. Click the link below to add one to your Amazon cart and keep reading to learn more about this must-have wearable tech.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal is one of our favorite smartwatch deals for a reason. With this watch, Samsung took wellness and health tracking to the next level. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the first of its kind to offer body composition data on your wrist, including body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, and body mass index. You can also monitor your heart with accurate ECG tracking so that you can watch out for any potential issues including atrial fibrillation. You can share those readings with your doctors, too, so that everyone is on the same page when it comes to your health.

This watch also features the most advanced workout tracking we’ve ever seen, and it can recognize activities like running, rowing, and swimming automatically in just three minutes. You can connect to live coaching sessions through your phone if you need help staying motivated, too. On top of that, VO2 Max readings assess your oxygen levels so you can keep track of endurance over time. At the end of the day, your smartwatch can track your sleep to help you feel better and recover more effectively than ever before.

If you’re looking to improve your overall health and wellness, one way to take control is to invest in a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. If you buy it now, you can save $51 or 20% off the original price of $250, bringing your total down to only $199 courtesy of Amazon. It’s never been easier or more affordable to prioritize your fitness, so don’t miss out on this awesome deal.

