Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at $50 off for Memorial Day

While most shoppers who want to buy a smartwatch will be on the lookout for Apple Watch deals, going for Samsung Galaxy Watch deals is a fine alternative. Samsung has closed the gap with its rival in the smartwatch space, and that can be seen with its latest products. If you’re interested, you’re in luck because Best Buy has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ahead of Memorial Day, with both the 40mm and 44mm models down by $50, to $200 and $230, respectively, from their original prices of $250 and $280.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth) — $200, was $250:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm, Bluetooth) — $230, was $280:

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the version that made our list of the best smartwatches, but the smaller and cheaper Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a very popular choice. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are basically the same smartwatch with the same health and fitness tracking features, battery, display, and software. The only major difference is that the Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a digital rotating bezel in its sleeker design, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic keeps the rotating bezel of previous models in a more traditional look.

Inside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are the Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage, for responsive apps and quick measurements. The wearable device is equipped with a host of sensors, including an optical heart rate sensor and an electrical heart sensor, which give it the capability to track things such as sleep, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, and body composition. The smartwatch also features Google’s WearOS 3 with Samsung’s customizable OneUI interface.

Best Buy’s early Memorial Day sales include a $50 discount for both models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which is a wearable device that’s perfect for casual users and those who are planning to buy a smartwatch for the first time. You can purchase the 40mm model for $200 and the 44mm model for $230, down from their original prices of $250 and $280, respectively. Smartwatch deals usually don’t last long because stocks go quickly, so if you’re already looking forward to wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

