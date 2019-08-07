Deals

Snag a renewed 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch on Amazon for an unbelievable 47% off

Timothy Taylor
By
samsung galaxy watch 46mm watchface
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Korean electronics giant Samsung has been ruling the tech market in Asia and overseas for decades, and it’s reign isn’t likely to end anytime soon. Recently, it has branched out into making wearables, launching the Samsung Galaxy Watch in 2017. It’s aimed at rivaling the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Watch looks unmistakably high-end, an is worthy of recommendation for its accurate fitness-tracking, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. It is our choice for the best smartwatch for Android of 2019.

Right now, Amazon is offering renewed units of the 46mm Galaxy Watch in silver for an unbelievable 47% off. Get one for $210 instead of its usual price of $400.

Rocking the same rotating bezel found in its predecessors, the Gear S3 and the Gear Sport, the Galaxy Watch is fun to navigate. The watch runs on Samsung’s proprietary Tizen software and a 1.5GHz processor, which allows you to browse menu items with relative speed and ease. The watch face is very attractive, resembling a traditional wristwatch. It isn’t as techie-looking and minimalistic as the Apple Watch, but it is beautiful all the same.

The 1.3-inch AMOLED screen is similarly beautiful. The colors really pop, the blacks are rich and deep, and it stays sufficiently bright outdoors. It is protected by Corning’s military-grade Gorilla DX+ glass, which keeps it scratch-free and durable. Two physical buttons can be found on the right side of the watch, and it comes with a black silicone strap that’s replaceable.

Navigating the watch is enjoyable and easy. Swipe left and you will see 20 random apps with live notifications, which you can tap for further interaction. Tapping and holding the top button allows you to access Samsung Pay, and tapping the bottom one allows you to access all your apps. You can double tap it to ask Bixby (Samsung’s virtual assistant) a question. The responses he gives are limited though. For instance, you won’t be able to ask questions like how many inches are in a foot, but you can ask him about the weather.

Seeing, dismissing, and responding to app notifications is hassle-free. Interacting with smartphone notifications is a little more limited. You will be able to read and dismiss texts and calls, but responding to or answering them requires your smartphone.

The Galaxy Watch’s fitness tracking amazing. There are up to 39 workouts that you can track in total, and the watch can automatically detect six workouts such as walking, running, and cycling. The built-in heart monitor is impressively accurate, and all your fitness data will be automatically stored in Samsung’s Health app. The watch can also do sleep tracking (if you wear it in bed, of course), keeping tabs on your sleep time, light sleep, restlessness, and time spent motionless.

This watch’s battery life is quite impressive. A single charge managed to last for four days. Granted, the always-on screen wasn’t activated, and we used Bluetooth connection instead of Wi-Fi. When we tested it again with the always-on screen, it lasted a still impressive two days.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is beautifully designed, easy to use, and can last for days in-between charges. Get one for $210 on Amazon.

For more awesome deals, visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel
Up Next

How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked August 2019 event live this afternoon
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2
Product Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 adds ECG and LTE, brings back the rotating bezel

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is maturing Samsung’s smartwatch line. At a $280 starting price, you get great looks, smooth performance, a digital rotating bezel as well as LTE connectivity. There’s not much Samsung missed in this update.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
Samsung Galaxy Fold Announcement | Samsung Unpacked
Mobile

Today's the day: Here's how to watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event live

The Galaxy Unpacked event for August 2019 is almost upon us, and Samsung's biannual event is set to really pack in the reveals. But how do you watch it live? Here's how to watch Galaxy Unpacked.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy watch active 2 news 9
Apple

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 vs. Apple Watch Series 4: Which is right for you?

Samsung has refined and upgraded with the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but how does it compare to smartwatch leader, the Apple Watch Series 4? We pit the two against each other in several categories to find out which is best for you.
Posted By Simon Hill
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 3394 800x534 c
Deals

Amazon slashes $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen included

The Galaxy Tab S4 is a great portable tablet with a unique desktop interface, making it a solid device for both work and play. Amazon currently has deals on the 64GB and 256GB versions that let you in on up to a 23% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Google Home Max Review
Deals

The Google Home Max gets a steep $100 discount at Walmart

If you’re looking for a smart speaker that can rock out your rap, hip-hop, EDM as well as movies, the Google Home Max might just be what you need. Order the charcoal version today on Walmart at the discounted price of $299.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL tips and tricks
Deals

Amazon slashes $100 off the great Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone

Although released back in late 2017 and superseded by the Pixel 3 XL, the Google Pixel 2 XL is still a solid phone that's worth recommending. It is astonishingly fast, has excellent cameras, and is gorgeously designed.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Deals

Amazon drops a huge 50% discount on Razer Phone 2 gaming smartphones

The best gaming smartphones often are expensive, but the Razer Phone 2 is currently on sale at Amazon. Originally priced at $800, it was reduced by 50% making it now available for an awesome deal of $400.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
jbl xtreme bluetooth speaker amazon deal
Deals

Walmart knocks $110 off the JBL Xtreme portable Bluetooth speaker

Walmart crashes the party with an unbeatable sale that brings the $300 price tag of the JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker down to $190. For $110 less, entice your ears with booming beats and get more in savings.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
delivery by christmas gifts instant pot vizio samsung lenovo ideapad 330
Deals

Amazon drops huge discounts up to 60% off on Lenovo IdeaPad laptops

For budget-conscious who are looking for less expensive but quality laptops, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for as Amazon drops the prices of Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6-Inches laptops by up to 60%.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
pc market sales increase in first quarter of 2017 budget gaming dell xps 15 2
Computing

Grab a new OLED Dell XPS 15 laptop for over $400 off with this limited offer

Dell is offering a sweet new deal that gets you a new Dell XPS 15 laptop at a discount of over $400 off. Interested customers can save $408.95 with a combination of an instant discount and a limited time coupon code.
Posted By Anita George
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for August 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ticwatch e smartwatch price cut amazon
Deals

Ticwatch E Smartwatch gets an awesome $48 price cut on Amazon

If you are still searching for the best smartwatch to wear, you’re in luck. Amazon has stripped $48 away from the normal $160 price of the Ticwatch E Smartwatch. Now you can get your very own for the lovely price of only $112.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
fathers day deal on fossil gen4 hr smartwatch gen 4
Deals

Amazon slices 35% off select Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatches

Fossil just launched its fifth-generation smartwatches, which means we'll begin to see great deals on last year's models. Amazon has once again dropped the price of the Gen 4 Explorist HR, cutting another $20 off the price from previous…
Posted By Ed Oswald