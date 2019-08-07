Share

Korean electronics giant Samsung has been ruling the tech market in Asia and overseas for decades, and it’s reign isn’t likely to end anytime soon. Recently, it has branched out into making wearables, launching the Samsung Galaxy Watch in 2017. It’s aimed at rivaling the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Watch looks unmistakably high-end, an is worthy of recommendation for its accurate fitness-tracking, gorgeous display, and superb battery life. It is our choice for the best smartwatch for Android of 2019.

Right now, Amazon is offering renewed units of the 46mm Galaxy Watch in silver for an unbelievable 47% off. Get one for $210 instead of its usual price of $400.

Rocking the same rotating bezel found in its predecessors, the Gear S3 and the Gear Sport, the Galaxy Watch is fun to navigate. The watch runs on Samsung’s proprietary Tizen software and a 1.5GHz processor, which allows you to browse menu items with relative speed and ease. The watch face is very attractive, resembling a traditional wristwatch. It isn’t as techie-looking and minimalistic as the Apple Watch, but it is beautiful all the same.

The 1.3-inch AMOLED screen is similarly beautiful. The colors really pop, the blacks are rich and deep, and it stays sufficiently bright outdoors. It is protected by Corning’s military-grade Gorilla DX+ glass, which keeps it scratch-free and durable. Two physical buttons can be found on the right side of the watch, and it comes with a black silicone strap that’s replaceable.

Navigating the watch is enjoyable and easy. Swipe left and you will see 20 random apps with live notifications, which you can tap for further interaction. Tapping and holding the top button allows you to access Samsung Pay, and tapping the bottom one allows you to access all your apps. You can double tap it to ask Bixby (Samsung’s virtual assistant) a question. The responses he gives are limited though. For instance, you won’t be able to ask questions like how many inches are in a foot, but you can ask him about the weather.

Seeing, dismissing, and responding to app notifications is hassle-free. Interacting with smartphone notifications is a little more limited. You will be able to read and dismiss texts and calls, but responding to or answering them requires your smartphone.

The Galaxy Watch’s fitness tracking amazing. There are up to 39 workouts that you can track in total, and the watch can automatically detect six workouts such as walking, running, and cycling. The built-in heart monitor is impressively accurate, and all your fitness data will be automatically stored in Samsung’s Health app. The watch can also do sleep tracking (if you wear it in bed, of course), keeping tabs on your sleep time, light sleep, restlessness, and time spent motionless.

This watch’s battery life is quite impressive. A single charge managed to last for four days. Granted, the always-on screen wasn’t activated, and we used Bluetooth connection instead of Wi-Fi. When we tested it again with the always-on screen, it lasted a still impressive two days.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is beautifully designed, easy to use, and can last for days in-between charges. Get one for $210 on Amazon.

