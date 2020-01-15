Amazon discounts the best smartwatch for Android users – the Samsung Galaxy Watch

In many ways, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is arguably superior to the Apple Watch. We were able to hit four days on a single charge, it is undeniably beautifully designed, and navigating its interface is super fun and easy. However, it has a tendency to present way too much data at once, Bixby leaves much to be desired, and Samsung Pay isn’t as useful as it used to be. Still, despite its flaws, it is our choice for the best smartwatch for Android users. Right now, the 44mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch is available on Amazon for a cool 13% off. Get it for $262 instead of $300. What’s more, you can score an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, reducing the price even further to $212.

Rocking the same rotating bezel found in its predecessors, the Gear S3 and the Gear Sport, the Samsung Galaxy Watch runs on the company’s proprietary Tizen software and a 1.5GHz processor. When it comes to design, it isn’t as modern-looking and minimalistic as the Apple Watch, but it is gorgeous nonetheless. Its watch face is akin to traditional wristwatches, something vintage lovers would appreciate. However, it might be a little too big and heavy for some people, especially those with smaller wrists. Fortunately, a smaller 42mm model exists.

The 1.3-inch AMOLED screen is similarly beautiful. The colors really pop, the blacks are rich and deep, and it stays sufficiently bright outdoors. It is protected by Corning’s military-grade Gorilla DX+ glass, which makes it durable and keeps it scratch-free. Two physical buttons can be found on the right side of the watch, and it comes with a silicone band that’s replaceable if you wish to get something fancier like a leather strap.

Navigating the Samsung Galaxy Watch is a hoot. Swipe left and you will see 20 random apps with live notifications, which you can tap for further interaction. Tapping and holding the top button allows you to access Samsung Pay, and pressing the bottom one allows you to access all your apps. We have to mention though that, sadly, Samsung has removed Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology from this watch, which means you can’t pay anywhere cards are accepted anymore. You can double-tap the lower button to ask Bixby (Samsung’s virtual assistant) a question, although his responses are pretty limited. For instance, you won’t be able to ask such questions as how many inches are in a foot, but you can at least inquire about the weather.

The Galaxy Watch’s fitness tracking, however, is amazing. There are up to 39 workouts that you can track in total, and the watch can detect six workouts automatically, including walking, running, and cycling. The built-in heart monitor is impressively accurate, and all your fitness data gets stored in Samsung’s Health app. The watch can also do sleep tracking (if you wear it in bed, of course), keeping tabs on your sleep time, light sleep, restlessness, and time spent motionless. Sometimes, though, the Galaxy Watch bombards you with so much information that you won’t know what to do with it.

This watch’s battery life is quite impressive. A single charge managed to last for four days. Granted, the always-on screen wasn’t activated, and we used Bluetooth connection instead of Wi-Fi. When we tested it again with the always-on screen, it lasted a still-impressive two days.

Get the 44mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch today for just $262 on Amazon.

Looking for more? Visit our curated deals page for more smartwatch, fitness tracker, and Apple Watch deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations