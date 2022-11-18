 Skip to main content
Samsung Black Friday sale drops price of Galaxy Watch 5 (and Pro)

Black Friday is a week away, but deals are already going strong on the most sought-after tech products. Samsung Black Friday deals on several big-ticket items have been trickling out this week, and they’re finally including the Galaxy Watch 5 in their Black Friday smartwatch deals. Right now you can get a $50 discount on both models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 — the regular or the Pro. Before this deal sells out, let’s figure out which model is best for you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 — $230, was $280

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro — $400, was $450

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is Samsung’s newest and most high-tech smartwatch. There are two models available: a standard and a Pro. Which one do you need? Let’s start by showing off the features you’ll get with either model. There are two big reasons to buy a smartwatch: the convenience of having a phone on your wrist, and the ability to track your health. Both models of the Galaxy Watch 5 have features in these categories. If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, you’ll find that your Galaxy Watch 5 will pair with it seamlessly. You’ll be able to check texts and summon Bixby right from your wrist. Samsung really emphasized the health-tracking aspects of the Galaxy Watch 5. Both models got a new and improved Sleep Scores system. You can track every cycle of sleep and get reports on how you’re doing each night. You can track various stats like heart rate and BMI while you workout, and the Galaxy Watch 5 will automatically detect if you’re running, swimming, doing CrossFit, and more.

When looking at the Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Watch 5 Pro, the Pro model stands out. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is stronger and more robust. It has a titanium casing that’s inset from the bezel, so it’s beefier than the standard aluminum model. The Pro has a much bigger battery that’s guaranteed to last for a few days on one charge. That’s important if you want to keep it on at night to check your Sleep Score, rather than plugging it in.

Whether you opt for the standard or Pro model, you should grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 before it sells out. There’s no guarantee that Samsung will keep this deal going until the official Black Friday date, and if they do, there’s no guarantee that it will stay in stock.

