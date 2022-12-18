 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 just got a big price cut for the holidays

Nina Derwin
By
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 sitting on a succulent.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

If your New Years Resolutions include health, fitness, and overall wellness, you may want to consider taking advantage of the deal Samsung is currently offering on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Originally priced at $310, Samsung is offering one of the best smartwatch deals we’ve seen this season on the 44mm model, shaving $205 off the the price and giving you the chance to pick up a Galaxy Watch 5 for only $105. Alternatively, the 40mm model is also on sale for $75, saving you $205 off the original price of $280. The smartwatch you buy today will help you achieve your goals of tomorrow, so this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 laying on a bench.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is your new best friend when it comes to health and wellness. This one piece of wearable tech helps you track your sleep, monitor your heart rate, keep a log of your outdoor activities, and check your body composition, all from your wrist. The Galaxy Watch 5 features Advanced Sleep Coaching that was designed help you manage the quality of your sleep, ensuring that you start every day feeling your best. You’ll also get incredibly accurate wellness readings thanks to its curved sensor so it can stay closer to your skin than ever, so you can stay on top of your heart rate, and therefore your health, at all times.

When you’re out running, rowing, or swimming, your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will keep track of all of your physical activities auth Auto Workout Tracking. Perhaps most advanced of all, you can stay on top of your Body Mass Index and body fat readings so you can be on top of your fitness at all times. If you’re planning to add the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to your cart, be sure to check out some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 bands so you can get the full versatility and functionality out of your watch.

This deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best Samsung deals of the year, so grab it while you can. Right now is your chance to bring home a 44m Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch for only $105, saving you $205 off its original price of $310, or a 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 for only $75, which also saves you $205 off its original price of $280. With the Galaxy Watch 5 from Samsung, you can get off to a healthy start in the New Year while saving a whole lot of money this year.

