Amazon drops great deals on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches for Presidents Day

The smart wearable is a tough market to make a name for yourself in especially with heavyweights like Apple and Fitbit crowding the area. Samsung, however, managed to establish itself in the industry with its growing and ever-improving lineup of Galaxy watches. If you’re looking for a wearable to pair with your Android smartphone, here some of the best smartwatch deals you can get right now. The international versions of the fitness-centric Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch Active are enjoying price cuts on Amazon as part of the Presidents Day sale, letting you in on up to a whopping 50% off.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, 40mm – $249 ($251 off)

If you own and Android phone and want the best smartwatch to pair with it, you don’t need to look any further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2. This model earned an impressive star rating of 4-out-of-5 stars along with a Recommended Product seal from our Digital Trends review team. It does not only look good but also packs quite a punch under the hood.

Despite being a fitness-focused wearable, the Galaxy Watch Active2 is far from being bulky, rugged, or excessively sporty. Its profile is astonishingly sleek and versatile, which means you can wear it in the gym, for casual everyday wear, and even for formal events. It even comes with a “My Style” feature that uses a selfie from your phone to generate watch faces that will match your outfit. It also boasts a comfortable and nicely proportioned build – a round face and comfortable bands – that looks good on both small and large wrists. What’s more, it has the IP68 and 5-ATM ratings for dust and water resistance.

As its “Active” moniker suggests, one of the strongest suits of this smartwatch is fitness and health tracking. It keeps you mindful of your health by monitoring and alerting you to your blood pressure, stress levels, sleep patterns, and heart rate. The smartwatch also has a solid foundation of built-in exercise tracking, which lets you track various activities – like swimming, running, cycling, and walking – either manually or automatically. And with reminders to move, there’s no stopping this smartwatch from helping you achieve your fitness goals.

This Samsung smartwatch operates very fluidly. The company’s proprietary OS called Tizen runs particularly smoothly in this model, and combined with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen, you’ll be able to see everything clearly in almost any lighting situation. The rotating bezel we all love has also made a comeback, but it’s now digital rather than mechanical.

Connecting the Active2 to your smartphone will enable real-time notifications on calls, messages, social media, and other apps. While it’s compatible with both iPhones and Android devices, the experience is significantly better for the latter. Android users can reply to text messages, scroll through Twitter, and even watch YouTube directly from the watch. Bringing your favorite tunes with you is also possible as the watch comes with 4GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 gives you everything you would need and want in a smartwatch and a fitness wearable. Enjoy the best of both worlds by getting it now for a massive 50% off on Amazon. Order the international version for only $249.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, 40mm – $180 ($100 off)

If you want to save a few bucks and don’t mind buying an older model, check out the Galaxy Watch Active. This model is the stripped-down version of the Galaxy Watch, with emphasis on fitness and wellness tracking. It’s highly rated and highly recommended by our review team as well, and that’s mainly because of its overall value.

Similar to the newer model, the Active looks very sleek and modern and fits well on both small and large wrists. For exterior functionality, the South Korean tech giant ditched the mechanical rotating bezel and went instead for some side-mounted buttons. While this change may mean slower scrolling through the widgets and notifications, interaction with the watch is nonetheless smooth and feels much like Wear OS.

The Galaxy Watch Active lives up to its name, offering a solid suite of health and fitness tracking. It mostly revolves around the Samsung Health app, which is now updated with new stress management and breathing features, along with an array of indoor exercises and tracked workouts. And just like most fitness trackers, it covers all-day tracking for heart rate, sleep quality, stress level, and blood pressure. More fitness features are easily accessible by downloading apps from the Galaxy Store.

Hook it up with your compatible phone and you’re in store for smart alerts on messages, calls, social media, and more. There are options to send customizable replies directly from the watch and it also supports speech-to-text, emoticons, and has an intuitive keyboard. Music playback is also not a problem as it can connect to your Galaxy Buds.

Samsung estimates the Galaxy Watch Active to deliver up to 45 hours of power on a single charge. It juices up wirelessly through a charging dock and comes with an innovative Wireless Power Share for convenient charging.

Anyone who finds the Galaxy Watch Active2 too rich for their blood will find a great alternative in the form of the Galaxy Watch Active. It normally sells for $280, but Amazon’s discount makes it more budget-friendly at just $180. Get yours now while the deal is live.

