Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 just got a price cut

Right now, there are big savings on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 thanks to a huge price cut at Amazon. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just $925 or opt for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $1,600, representing big savings of $75 and $200 respectively. This is the perfect time to upgrade to the latest foldable technology for less. Snap them up now while stock lasts. We’re expecting these deals to be hugely popular.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $925, was $1,000

With $75 off, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 just got super appealing. We considered it to be the foldable future that’s now ‘ready for everyone’ in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review. While it might only offer a one-day battery life, it’s a truly compact device with a beautiful screen and cutting-edge design. Its Flex Mode makes it easy to unfold your phone’s screen to the best angle for hands-free pictures and video calls, with the ability to launch two apps simultaneously as well as other features like speedy charging, clearer notifications, and Samsung’s great Super Steady feature for taking the perfect selfie. Throughout, it looks gorgeous, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — $1,600, was $1,800

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 open wide.
Ajay Kumar/Digital Trends

The ultimate in foldable smartphone technology, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the foldable you’ve been waiting for and it’s now $200 off the usual price thanks to the Amazon price cut. It has two 120Hz AMOLED screens so everything looks beautiful with the two screens folding out to become a super slim tablet that can fit in your pocket. Speedy to use at every turn, you can work smarter rather than harder thanks to its three multi-windows that allow you to get things done more efficiently. The first-ever Under Display camera means a nearly invisible camera, too, ensuring this device looks super sleek.

More smartphone deals

We have plenty of other great Samsung Galaxy deals to check out, rounding up the best that Samsung’s range has to offer. Alternatively, if you’re thinking about a different brand of smartphone, we have lots of other smartphone deals to look at, so there’s something for every budget and requirement.

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$500 $600
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price. more
Buy at Best Buy

OnePlus 8 (128GB, Unlocked)

$392 $699
Buy the 128GB OnePlus 8 for a decent discount, getting you a flagship-level phone for an awful lot less than you'll pay with other brands. more
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$270 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal. more
Buy at Walmart
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$400 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res. more
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged phone. Plus $500 when you switch.
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand. more
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB)

$620 $1,200
Samsung currently has one of the best trade-in deals, offering the Galaxy Note 20 for as low as $325 or the Note 20 Ultra for as low as $600. Activate with any major carrier or buy unlocked. more
Buy at Samsung
