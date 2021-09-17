Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 just got a price cut

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Right now, there are big savings on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 thanks to a huge price cut at Amazon. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for just $925 or opt for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for just $1,600, representing big savings of $75 and $200 respectively. This is the perfect time to upgrade to the latest foldable technology for less. Snap them up now while stock lasts. We’re expecting these deals to be hugely popular.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $925, was $1,000

With $75 off, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 just got super appealing. We considered it to be the foldable future that’s now ‘ready for everyone’ in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review. While it might only offer a one-day battery life, it’s a truly compact device with a beautiful screen and cutting-edge design. Its Flex Mode makes it easy to unfold your phone’s screen to the best angle for hands-free pictures and video calls, with the ability to launch two apps simultaneously as well as other features like speedy charging, clearer notifications, and Samsung’s great Super Steady feature for taking the perfect selfie. Throughout, it looks gorgeous, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — $1,600, was $1,800

The ultimate in foldable smartphone technology, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the foldable you’ve been waiting for and it’s now $200 off the usual price thanks to the Amazon price cut. It has two 120Hz AMOLED screens so everything looks beautiful with the two screens folding out to become a super slim tablet that can fit in your pocket. Speedy to use at every turn, you can work smarter rather than harder thanks to its three multi-windows that allow you to get things done more efficiently. The first-ever Under Display camera means a nearly invisible camera, too, ensuring this device looks super sleek.

