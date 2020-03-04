Apple and Samsung are two tech giants that have gone head to head in producing innovative smart devices. Apple may have prevailed in the wearable market with the Apple Watch, but Samsung with its Galaxy Watch Active 2 snagged the title as the best smartwatch for Android. And two things Apple can’t take away from Samsung are its competitive prices and long-lasting battery life. If all this sounds good to you, you can get the Galaxy Watch Active on sale along with another fitness-centric watch from Samsung, the Gear Sport, on Amazon. You’ll save as much as $258 plus $60 more in discounts when you pay with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 — $235 ($265 Off)

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is sporty, sleek, and decorated with a four-star rating in our review. You’ll have no problem wearing it every day be it the boardroom or the gym. Regardless of your wrist size, its circular case is nicely proportioned and attached to breathable silicone straps, that are interchangeable when you want to switch up your style. The Active 2 also flaunts a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display in a 40-millimeter case that is anything but disappointing. Complemented by a 360 x 360-pixel resolution, you’re in store for a comfortable viewing experience in any light. And with an IP68 rating to boot, its military-grade durability won’t falter with dust or water, even when submerged to 5 ATM.

Called “Active” for a reason, overall wellness is its primary focus. It encourages you to fire up your endorphins with a solid foundation of seven built-in exercises including swimming, running, walking, and cycling, that you can either track manually or automatically. You can even get actionable advice in real-time with the running coach function or use its granular tracking feature to track multiple stages of your gym routine. Precise health insights are provided for blood pressure, stress, sleep, heart rate, as well as reminders to move to keep you at your optimal performance.

As with all Samsung smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 also runs with the company’s very own Tizen OS. Samsung’s latest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup makes navigation a lot simpler with a digital rotating bezel. Syncing it with your compatible mobile device will instantly enable you to receive messages, calls, and other app alerts. Since Samsung is under the Android umbrella, Android users will be able to reply to texts, watch YouTube videos, scroll through their Twitter feed, or pretty much mimic what happens on their phones. But with 4GB of internal storage, anyone would be able to download music straight to their watch and take it along with them.

Usually listing for $500, you can snag the lightweight Galaxy Watch Active 2 for just $235 from Amazon, or as low as $175 with approval of your Amazon Rewards card. That’s more than half-off for a premium Samsung wearable.

Samsung Gear Sport — $179 ($121 Off)

Samsung’s Gear Sport may be an older model but it sure has all the great features it was initially lauded for and it’s a snazzy youthful wearable that also has a 4-star rating in our review. Its design is slim, stylish, and comfortable with silicone straps that won’t bite into your skin. You’ll be able to dress it up for more formal occasions with the option to exchange its band with any other 20-millimeter band. Like the Galaxy Watch Active 2, it has a 1.2 inch fully circular Super AMOLED screen with a 360 x 360-pixel resolution that is housed in a slightly bigger 42.9-millimeter squarish case.

Navigation is a breeze with the Gear Sport’s rotating bezel. Turning it to the left or right will give you access to apps, widgets, and of course to your notifications. And the two buttons on its sides give way to instant shortcuts. The home button on the top right opens the list of apps and activates S voice with a double-tap, while a press and hold will display power options. Then you can count on the back button on its lower left not only to transport you to the previous screen but also to Samsung Pay directly.

The Gear Sport also runs on Samsung’s proprietary system, Tizen, coupled with a 1GHz dual-core processor and 768MB of RAM. You should be able to enjoy a smooth and fluid interface on either Android and iOS devices. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, syncing and controlling your smart devices should be seamless while contactless payments are available through compatible NFC terminals.

Activity tracking is at its best with the Samsung Health app. You’ll be able to get real-time fitness metrics for heart rate, calories, and daily progress, as well as personal coaching right from your wrist. If plunging into the pool is what gets those endorphins going for you, fear not, your Gear Sport is water-resistant to a depth of 50 meters. Rain or shine, you can count on the Gear Sport to deliver with a battery life that lasts days on a single charge.

Support your active lifestyle with the Samsung Gear Sport while Amazon’s 40% price cut plummets its typical $300 list price to a more affordable $179 or just $119.

