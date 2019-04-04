Share

Samsung and Apple are head to head when it comes to making great wearable devices. Last year, both tech companies unveiled their latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch and the Apple Watch Series 4. As a result, we’re likely to find more deals on their previous models like the Samsung Gear smartwatches. Right now Amazon is dropping the price on the Gear S3 by a whopping 37 percent off.

Normally priced at $350 the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier watch is down to just $219 from Amazon which is a sweet $131 off. The Samsung Gear smartwatches come in Classic, the Frontier with Bluetooth, and the Frontier with Bluetooth and LTE. This particular model is the Frontier with Bluetooth only. Once connected via the Samsung Gear app, you can manage notifications, texts, emails and alerts. Plus with its built-in speakerphone it’s easy to make hands-free phone calls. The Frontier model is significantly larger at 46 mm from its previous Samsung Gear s2 iteration. The Gear S2 smartwatch in dark gray is normally $250 but is now discounted $110 off, bringing it down to just $140.

One thing you’ll notice right away from our on-hands review of the Gear S3 is that it’s thicker than most smartwatches. It’s made with durable stainless steel but it still fits comfortably on the wrist thanks to its silicone strap. It’s also designed with an innovative rotating bezel to navigate through all its apps. Spin it one direction and it brings you to widgets to add or remove to personalize your smartwatch. When you spin to the right it brings you to your notifications. The Gear S3 is water resistant and can function as a fitness tracker as well. It comes with a built-in heart rate sensor underneath and monitors your sleep. One of the best features is its ability to conveniently make payments with Samsung Pay almost anywhere you swipe or tap a credit card.

This is a great smartwatch for both Android and iOS users, and this deal is one of the best deals we’ve found online.

Looking for a more affordable option? Smartwatches make great fitness trackers but you don’t want to be set back hundreds of dollars for a fitness tracker. If spending over $100 is not in your budget, Amazon has huge deals on other great wearables. Best of all they are all under $100.

