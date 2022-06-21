The Samsung Discover Event starts this week, making it a great time to snag great savings on top-quality electronics and appliances, like this Samsung Jet 75 cordless vacuum deal. This versatile and powerful vacuum is only $300 today, down from its original $400. Samsung has this discount listed under Daily Offers, so today might be your only chance to save some cash. If you’re tired of haggling with messy cables or going over your carpet 10 times before it’s clean, buy your forever vacuum today and save $100.

Once you upgrade to a cordless vacuum, you will never go back. You can easily access tight spaces, lift the vacuum above your head to clean shelves and fans, and clean your entire house without having to unplug in every room. The Samsung Jet 75 has a 60-minute battery life and recharges whenever you put it away. Just store it on the mounted recharging station when you’re not using it and it will always be ready for you. If you have a giant house or a particularly dirty room to tackle, you can always buy a second battery pack.

The Samsung Jet 75 is a fairly powerful machine. It has a five-layer HEPA filter, which will grab fine particles and clumps easily. It runs at 200 air watts, which is a bit lower than, say, the Jet 90 model, but it will get the job done. It makes up for power in its mobility and light weight. Like all things in 2022, the Samsung Jet 75 is a very smart machine. A digital readout on the handle of the vacuum will let you set the suction power between maximum, minimum, jet, and even a wet setting. The vacuum will tell you if it’s clogged or missing a filter. You won’t have to worry about cleaning your whole house and then realizing the vacuum’s been clogged the whole time.

During the Samsung Discover Event, you can get fantastic savings on everything from TVs, smartphones, and vacuum deals. New deals are coming out daily. Today’s best discount is $100 off the Samsung Jet 75, a great cordless vacuum deal. Get rid of your clunky old vacuum and grab a brand new one for only $300 during this Samsung sale.

