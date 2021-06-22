  1. Deals
This 49-inch Samsung QLED gaming monitor is so cheap we can’t believe it

Samsung QLED Gaming Monitor side angle view.

Prime Day is well underway, and we’ve already shared loads of the best Prime Day deals with you. There are still plenty of new deals dropping as we speak though — like this awesome deal on a 49-inch Samsung QLED gaming monitor for just $900, saving you a massive $600 off the regular price. That’s a deal that’s definitely too good to miss, and it’s already selling fast. Make sure you snap it up before stock is limited or sells out completely, as deals like this don’t come around often!

Samsung is a name you can trust when it comes to tech, and this 49-inch super ultrawide dual QHD curved gaming monitor — say it in one breath if you can — is no exception. This is definitely the monitor to get if you’re into gaming, whether you play the odd PC game or spend all weekend on your PS4. With a 49-inch 5120 x 1440 super ultrawide screen, you can see even the finest details in your favorite games and movies. It’s the equivalent of two 27-inch QHD displays side by side if you need a comparison. This monitor boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync2, which means reduced input latency and low frame rate compensation — in other words, no stuttering, lag, or jumpy images on the screen, no matter how fast-paced things get in Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

QLED technology delivers brighter, truer to life colors ensuring this monitor makes everything you play — or watch — look amazing. On the more practical side of things, you can use Picture-by-Picture (PBP) mode to connect and view multiple inputs without the original image quality suffering — so you can watch a movie while browsing the web and playing your favorite game. This monitor is easy on the eyes too thanks to Flicker Free and Eye Saver modes, which help reduce eye strain and fatigue caused by blue light emissions — though that doesn’t mean you can sit up for 12-hour World of Warcraft raiding marathons. It’s compatible with Xbox and PS4, and you can connect multiple devices at once — plus it’s optimized for almost any game type, whether you prefer the best FPS games or MMORPGs.

Deals don’t come much better than this. For just $900 (marked down from $1,500) you’re saving $600 and getting an amazing gaming monitor that ensures epic gaming sessions are guaranteed.

More Prime Day monitor deals available now

Need even more Prime Day deals? Check out some of the best Prime Day monitor deals around. If you’re looking for some new games to play on your shiny new monitor, take a look at the best Prime Day video game deals. There are also loads of Prime Day gaming deals on everything from gaming mice and accessories to gaming chairs.

Lenovo G34w-10 34-Inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor

$335 $500
This gaming monitor from Lenovo offers Wide Quad HD resolution on a 21:9 ultra-wide 34-inch display, with AMD Radeon FreeSync technology and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Amazon

LG UltraGear 32-Inch 1440p 165Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$249 $349
Appreciate your games even more on this 2K Quad HD monitor with 2560 x 1440 resolution. This 32-inch gaming display also features a fast response time and a 165Hz refresh rate.
Buy at Walmart

Dell Gaming 27-Inch Curved 1080p 144Hz G-Sync/FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$230 $300
If 1080p is good enough for you, then this gaming monitor from Dell is a fantastic and versatile choice thanks to its smooth refresh rate and compatibility with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync.
Buy at Dell
Prime Day Deal

Viewsonic 27-Inch 1440p 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$256 $310
With a Quad HD resolution of 2560x1440, enjoy a vibrant picture with this Viewsonic 27-inch gaming monitor. Its high refresh rate ensures that you enjoy an ultra-smooth framerate without stuttering.
Buy at Amazon

Gigabyte G27F 27-Inch 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$230 $250
Guaranteed to give you smooth gameplay, this 27" Full HD Gigabyte monitor has an impressive 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth picture and full immersion.
Buy at Newegg
BACKORDERED

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$400 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon
