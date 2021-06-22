Prime Day is well underway, and we’ve already shared loads of the best Prime Day deals with you. There are still plenty of new deals dropping as we speak though — like this awesome deal on a 49-inch Samsung QLED gaming monitor for just $900, saving you a massive $600 off the regular price. That’s a deal that’s definitely too good to miss, and it’s already selling fast. Make sure you snap it up before stock is limited or sells out completely, as deals like this don’t come around often!

Samsung is a name you can trust when it comes to tech, and this 49-inch super ultrawide dual QHD curved gaming monitor — say it in one breath if you can — is no exception. This is definitely the monitor to get if you’re into gaming, whether you play the odd PC game or spend all weekend on your PS4. With a 49-inch 5120 x 1440 super ultrawide screen, you can see even the finest details in your favorite games and movies. It’s the equivalent of two 27-inch QHD displays side by side if you need a comparison. This monitor boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync2, which means reduced input latency and low frame rate compensation — in other words, no stuttering, lag, or jumpy images on the screen, no matter how fast-paced things get in Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

QLED technology delivers brighter, truer to life colors ensuring this monitor makes everything you play — or watch — look amazing. On the more practical side of things, you can use Picture-by-Picture (PBP) mode to connect and view multiple inputs without the original image quality suffering — so you can watch a movie while browsing the web and playing your favorite game. This monitor is easy on the eyes too thanks to Flicker Free and Eye Saver modes, which help reduce eye strain and fatigue caused by blue light emissions — though that doesn’t mean you can sit up for 12-hour World of Warcraft raiding marathons. It’s compatible with Xbox and PS4, and you can connect multiple devices at once — plus it’s optimized for almost any game type, whether you prefer the best FPS games or MMORPGs.

Deals don’t come much better than this. For just $900 (marked down from $1,500) you’re saving $600 and getting an amazing gaming monitor that ensures epic gaming sessions are guaranteed.

