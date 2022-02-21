Our favorite Presidents Day refrigerator deal — save $300

If you’re searching for the best refrigerator deals, you’ll for sure want to check out this Presidents Day sale on a Samsung 28-cubic-foot smart side-by-side refrigerator. You can save $300 on this spacious stainless steel refrigerator in Samsung’s Presidents Day sales with the normal $1,399 price knocked down to $1,099 price.

There are tons of choices when you shop for a refrigerator. This Samsung model checks most of the boxes we look for among the best refrigerators and our refrigerator buying tips. Major decision points include size, both for overall capacity and to be sure your new fridge fits with your existing cabinets and kitchen layout. Ice and water dispensers are also significant differentiators.

This Samsung model exceeds expectations even at its list price. Samsung used a new interior design that results in 28 cubic feet of capacity, about 10% more storage space than in earlier Samsung standard-depth models with the same exterior dimensions. This side-by-side’s clean, flat-door design has recessed handles for an impressive minimalist look. The fridge is stainless steel, but it has a fingerprint-resistant finish that helps you keep your kitchen looking clean. Newer multi-vent technology in Samsung’s refrigerators helps keep your food and beverages at steady temperatures.

Want ice? This Samsung refrigerator preserves the exterior’s modern, uncluttered look with an interior, in-door ice maker. You won’t lose shelf space in the freezer section, and the detachable ice bucket aids easy access to ice. Other desirable features in this capacious Samsung side-by-side include American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance with all controls no higher than 48 inches from the floor and strategic LED light placements in the fridge to help you can find what you want quickly. This is one of Samsung’s smart appliances with Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can use the Samsung SmartThings App on your mobile device to monitor and control the temperature settings.

At this price there’s no certainty that stock will last long. If you want a new refrigerator, we suggest you make a fast decision for this 28-cubic-foot Samsung side-by-side refrigerator in stainless steel to take advantage of the Presidents Day sale. Instead of the already low $1,399 list price, snap up this refrigerator for just $1,099 and save $300.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations