Amazon axes the prices of these Samsung smartwatches by up to $135

Beyond being able to stay connected on the go, smartwatches support a healthier and fitter lifestyle with their ability to function as activity trackers. Although the Apple Watch reigns supreme, those looking to complement their Android device might just find themselves more at home with the models from Samsung. Right now, Amazon has deals on both the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and the Gear Sport that lets you in on up to $135 of savings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active — $117 Off

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active is the affordable alternative to the flagship Galaxy Watch that is able to deliver everything you need from a smartwatch with a near-perfect 4-out-of-5 star rating on our review to boot. It flaunts a streamlined and durable design with a 40mm military-grade aluminum case attached to 20mm silicone straps that are as interchangeable as the watch’s face. Its 1.1-inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels that make for a comfortable viewing experience in any light with well-saturated colors. The only significant feature you’d actually miss is the rotating bezel that makes navigation easier and quicker.

Called “Active” for a reason, fitness is where this Galaxy watch shines with its ability to analyze sleeping patterns, detect up to six exercises, and track up to 39 more, including swimming. The built-in GPS and heart rate monitor simply gives way to more accurate readouts as much as you’ll have a better idea on how you can boost your workout performance. Pairing your compatible iOS or Android device is seamlessly achieved with Bluetooth 4.2 technology. Once connected, the Active instantly syncs with the Samsung Health app for long-term progress tracking, as well as to enable music playback and smart notifications.

Powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS, the Active works better with an Android counterpart but contactless payments with either Samsung or Apple Pay are possible through its NFC (near-field communication) chip. Its dual-core Samsung Exynos 9110 processor and 750MB of RAM facilitates a smooth performance while its battery can go for days depending on use and the mode you choose to apply. Usually priced at $280, you can get this slick wearable for only $163 on Amazon.

Samsung Gear Sport — $135 Off

For just $2 more, the Samsung Gear Sport can be the snazzy new thing on your wrist, featuring an innovative rotating bezel. It packs a slightly bigger AMOLED display that is 1.2 inches in diameter and is encased in a 42.9mm case with the same 360 x 360-pixel resolution. The included silicone band likewise ensures a breathable fit that won’t bite into your skin and is likewise interchangeable with any 20mm band in case you want to sport a more formal look. It is one of the best Android smartwatches with a longlasting battery that also scores a 4 out of 5 stars in our review.

It runs with the proprietary Tizen OS, and though the Gear Sport isn’t as fast as the Apple Watch Series 3, its performance is speedier than any Android Wear smartwatch in the market. With a 1GHz dual-core processor and 768 GB of RAM, its fluid interface will be appreciated regardless of whether you have an iOS or Android device, while its 4GB internal storage allows you to download music directly to your watch. Like the Active, it is biased toward Android devices as it enables its users to interact with every notification that comes through. Replies to text messages, for instance, can be done with voice, typing, or by simply tapping on quick canned responses or emojis. Simply put, Android users will be able to replicate much of what happens on their phones.

While fitness features remain more or less the same with the Samsung Health App, its connected features step up with Wi-Fi. Apart from being able to sync with Bluetooth, or pay on the go with Samsung Pay NFC compatibility, a turn of a bezel lets you control smart appliances such as lights, door locks, TVs, and more through Samsung Connect. The Gear Sport would normally set you back at $300, but Amazon drops its price to a more palatable $165. You can even get over $135 worth of savings as you knock off another $50 with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

