Today's Best Samsung Soundbar Prime Day Deal

The summer Prime Day deals have finally arrived, and there’s not a minute to waste. If you’re shopping for some new audio gear to upgrade your TV setup, this Samsung Soundbar Prime Day deal can do it for less than $100. You read that right: This brand-name soundbar, which includes a subwoofer, can be yours for $79 right now, down from its former price of $129. or nearly 40% off the normal price of this soundbar/subwoofer combo. Here’s what makes this Samsung Soundbar Prime Day deal so great and why you should buy it.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-A50M Soundbar

Soundbars have exploded in popularity in recent years, and it’s no mystery why. The built-in speakers in TVs often leave a lot to be desired, but the old-school solution of buying an A/V receiver, a bunch of speakers, and creating a surround sound setup is simply too much of a hassle (and too large of an expense) for most people. Enter the soundbar. These handy devices plug right into your TV — no bulky A/V receiver required — and put out fuller, richer sound than your television’s integrated speakers.

This Samsung Soundbar Prime Day deal is a cost-effective way to enhance the audio of your home theater. It won’t replace or even simulate a full surround sound system (you’d need at least seven speakers for that), but that’s not really what it’s designed to do (it’s designed to add some “oomph” to your TV’s sound setup. The Samsung HW-A50M Soundbar has two internal stereo speaker drivers along with a channel for the included subwoofer.

That’s right, this Samsung Soundbar Prime Day deal comes with a subwoofer to deliver deep, punchy bass. The subwoofer is wireless, too, which makes setup a breeze — especially considering that how you place and set up your subwoofer is very important and cables will only get in the way. The soundbar also has Bluetooth connectivity for wireless setup if you wish, or you can hook it up with HDMI (which is generally what we recommend, although it’s nice to have options). If you want, you can also add two rear Samsung wireless speakers for a “surround-sound lite” setup.

This Samsung Soundbar Prime Day deal is one of the best Walmart Prime Day deals if you’ve been wanting to buy a soundbar but don’t want to pony up a ton of cash. It’s the perfect bundle to add to one of these Prime Day TV deals if you’re thinking about upgrading your television as well.

