This top-rated 500GB portable SSD is 21% off for Prime Day

The highly rated Samsung T7 portable SSD is 21% off from Amazon in the ongoing October Prime Day, or what’s officially known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Accessories like portable drives are often overlooked whenever there are Prime Day deals, but their importance in this digital age can’t be overstated. If you don’t have one yet, or you want to upgrade from a low-capacity drive, you should take advantage of Amazon’s $20 discount for the 500GB version of the Samsung T7 portable SSD, which makes it more affordable at $75 compared to its original price of $95.

Why you should buy the Samsung T7 Portable SSD

The Samsung T7 portable SSD is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with 87% of customers who purchased the product giving it a 5-star rating. That’s fairly hard to accomplish, but not surprising as Samsung is one of the premiere brands in the electronics and computing industries. This portable SSD is another home run, as it’s capable of transferring files nearly 9.5 times faster than external HDDs. It can read at a speed of up to 1,050 Mbps and write up to 1,000 Mbps, so the days of having to wait for a long time when accessing or transferring files will be over.

The top spot in our list of the best external hard drives belongs to the Samsung T7 portable SSD, as we consider it to be the best all-around external hard drive in the market. In addition to its amazing performance in speed tests, the portable SSD features a compact design that makes it easy to bring with you wherever you go. For your peace of mind, it’s shock-resistant and can withstand drops from a height of up to 6 feet. The portable SSD also features Samsung’s dynamic thermal guard technology, which slows down data transfers if there’s a risk of overheating.

Everybody needs a portable drive these days, so why not take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Day discount for the Samsung T7 portable SSD? Its 500GB version is currently on sale with a 21% discount, bringing its price down by $20 to a more affordable $75 from its sticker price of $95. It’s unclear when the offer will end and how much stock is left though, so if you need the Samsung T7 portable SSD, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

