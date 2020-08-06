Amazon discounts Samsung T7 Portable SSD external hard drive for back-to-school

If you’ve got plenty of important files to store for school, it’s useful to have a portable hard drive at the ready. Right now, as part of Amazon’s back-to-school sales, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is on sale from just $90. When it comes to external hard drive deals, this is a pretty good one and you should be really happy with the fast storage that’s made available to you through this device.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) — $90, was $100:

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB) — $160, was $200:

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (2TB) — $300, was $370:

Samsung has a pretty great reputation for storage devices, extensively manufacturing both internal and external hard drives over the years. While in the past, portable hard drives were limited to the regular spinning disk variety of hard drive that was slower, portable SSD devices have grown substantially in popularity in recent times. An SSD is a solid state drive, which means the data is stored in a much more accessible form for your computer to access. That leads to much faster access speeds for you so you can open your files in a quicker fashion than before.

Samsung believes that the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is able to transfer files nearly 9.5 times faster than a regular external hard drive, which is sure to save you a ton of time in the long term. The portable device also appreciates your data is vital, so it is shock-resistant and can withstand a drop from up to six feet. That means you won’t have to worry about any small knocks while you’re carrying it around in your bag throughout the school day.

It’s lightweight, too, and only pocket-sized so you can easily store it no matter what your plans are. It’s ideal for loading up with all your schoolwork or simply taking a few movies or favorite albums around with you. It’s compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, games consoles, and much more so there’s plenty of flexibility here.

Ordinarily starting at $110, you can snap up a Samsung T7 Portable SSD from just $90. It’s a great time to consider your storage needs and be confident in the knowledge that you’ve chosen wisely with this speedy storage package.

