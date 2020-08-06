  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon discounts Samsung T7 Portable SSD external hard drive for back-to-school

By

If you’ve got plenty of important files to store for school, it’s useful to have a portable hard drive at the ready. Right now, as part of Amazon’s back-to-school sales, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is on sale from just $90. When it comes to external hard drive deals, this is a pretty good one and you should be really happy with the fast storage that’s made available to you through this device.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) — $90, was $100:

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB) — $160, was $200:

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (2TB) — $300, was $370:

Samsung has a pretty great reputation for storage devices, extensively manufacturing both internal and external hard drives over the years. While in the past, portable hard drives were limited to the regular spinning disk variety of hard drive that was slower, portable SSD devices have grown substantially in popularity in recent times. An SSD is a solid state drive, which means the data is stored in a much more accessible form for your computer to access. That leads to much faster access speeds for you so you can open your files in a quicker fashion than before.

Samsung believes that the Samsung T7 Portable SSD is able to transfer files nearly 9.5 times faster than a regular external hard drive, which is sure to save you a ton of time in the long term. The portable device also appreciates your data is vital, so it is shock-resistant and can withstand a drop from up to six feet. That means you won’t have to worry about any small knocks while you’re carrying it around in your bag throughout the school day.

It’s lightweight, too, and only pocket-sized so you can easily store it no matter what your plans are. It’s ideal for loading up with all your schoolwork or simply taking a few movies or favorite albums around with you. It’s compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, games consoles, and much more so there’s plenty of flexibility here.

Ordinarily starting at $110, you can snap up a Samsung T7 Portable SSD from just $90. It’s a great time to consider your storage needs and be confident in the knowledge that you’ve chosen wisely with this speedy storage package.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) — $90, was $110:

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB) — $160, was $200:

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (2TB) — $300, was $370:

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

How to partition a hard drive

These are the best cheap student laptop deals for August 2020

how to view instagram stories on your computer laptop

The best cheap Razer deals for July 2020: Laptops, monitors, and more

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

These are the best cheap SSD deals for August 2020

OCZ SATA SSD

These are the best cheap printer deals for August 2020

best printer deals - Canon Pixma TS3122

These are the best vacuum cleaner deals for $100 or less for August 2020

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

The best cheap AirPods deals for August 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

These are the best cheap Apple deals for August 2020

The best deals on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners for August 2020

These are the best Xbox One deals and bundles for August 2020

These are the best cheap wireless keyboard deals for August 2020

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

The best Walmart TV deals for August 2020: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

These are the best cheap Keurig deals for August 2020

amazon daily deal keurig k475 single serve k cup pod coffee maker 4

These are the best cheap Nespresso deals for August 2020

These are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for August 2020