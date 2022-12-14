When you’re out and about with your external SSD, the last thing you want to be doing is worrying about knocking it, dropping it, or getting it wet. That’s where Samsung’s T7 Shield comes in. This portable SSD’s rugged build is designed for durability, and right now you can grab it with 1TB of storage for $90, saving $40 off the regular price of $130, or pick up the 2TB model for just $180, down from $250, saving a massive $70. Whichever storage variant you choose, you’re making big savings, which means this deal’s sure to fly off the shelves. There are no guarantees it will still be around tomorrow, so if you want to bag a bargain, snap it up now!

Why you should buy the Samsung T7 Shield

The Samsung T7 Shield packs all the specs of the best-selling T7 portable SSD into a rugged shell that’s designed to withstand extreme conditions. This pocket-sized drive packs either 1TB or 2TB of storage, plenty of space for your photos, videos, games, documents, and more. It’s up to 9.5 times faster than an external HDD, boasting read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000MB/s, respectively, and with no moving parts, its more resistant to shock should it slip through your fingers. Its rugged design and advanced outer elastomer not only provide added protection — and grip — on the go, they also help it to withstand drops of up to 9.5 feet (3 meters).

You can take this portable SSD with you wherever you go, safe in the knowledge that your data is protected, thanks to its IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It won’t overheat either, with Dynamic Thermal Guard protection to withstand and control heat, ensuring your drive’s always operating at optimum temperature. You can keep an eye on its health with the included Samsung Magician software, too. Plus, you never need to worry about losing it, as the hardware-based AES-256 encryption keeps your data safe even if your drive falls into the wrong hands.

The Samsung T7 Shield can be used with Windows desktops or laptops, MacBooks or Mac desktops, Android phones and tablets, games consoles, and more, ensuring it’s a truly versatile little drive. In the box, you’ll also find a USB Type-C to -C cable, plus a USB Type-C to -A cable, ensuring you can quickly connect all your devices.

This deal is hard to resist, saving $40 on the 1TB T7 Shield SSD, now $90, down from $130, or a huge $70 on the 2TB variant, now $180, down from $250. We’ve seen deals like this sell out in a flash in recent weeks, so don’t hesitate to grab this if you want it. If you wait around, you could miss out.

