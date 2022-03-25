Save $300 on the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 3050 Ti

If you’re not sure how to approach your search for one of the great laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you begin by browsing Dell laptop deals, in particular, Dell XPS deals. These machines provide powerful performance and value for money, especially if you encounter discounts for them — like Dell’s price cut for the Dell XPS 15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. You can currently buy the laptop for $2,200, down $300 from its original price of $2,500.

Dell is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptop brands, and that’s because of products like the Dell XPS 15. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, the laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM, so it will be able to handle even the most demanding tasks — like the best laptops that you can buy right now. The machine is also equipped with a 1TB M.2 SSD, for enough space to install all your essential software and to store your important files, as well as projects like presentations and videos.

Working on the Dell XPS 15, as well as using it for rest and recreation such as watching streaming content and playing video games, is easy on the eyes with the laptop’s 15.6-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and InfinityEdge design that minimizes bezels for an edge-to-edge view. The screen also features Dell’s Eyesafe technology, which reduces blue light emissions that can strain your eyes without sacrificing color quality. The laptop also comes with an advanced thermal design, including dual fans, dual heat pipes, and hidden exhaust vents in its hinge, to keep it running at peak performance even after hours of usage.

For those who need a powerful laptop for work or school, you shouldn’t miss Dell’s offer for the Dell XPS 15. You can purchase the laptop at $300 off, bringing its price down to $2,200 from its original price of $2,500. There’s no telling how long the deal will last, so you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it. To purchase the Dell XPS 15 laptop for cheaper than usual, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

