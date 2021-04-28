  1. Deals
Amongst the plethora of Way Day deals out there, there are some particularly big discounts on office chairs as part of Wayfair’s massive Way Day sales event. Right now, you can buy a simple office chair from just $35 or choose to invest hundreds into a long-term investment office chair. It all depends on what you need and for how long but whatever you go for, the Wayfair office chair sale is bound to be a big hit for your home office.

The entire office chair collection is pretty vast. Starting out, there’s the simple Janine Child Task Chair by Symple Stuff which begins at just $35. Working its way up there are folding chairs from $40 if you just need a temporary solution or you have limited room so like to pack up your office furniture at the end of the day.

Alternatively, if your budget can stretch a bit further, there are plenty of great ergonomic office chairs around $100 with a mixture of professional looking designs or gaming chairs depending on if your setup is for important client meetings via Zoom or if you’re an avid Twitch streamer. It makes sense to get a chair that fits your aesthetic after all.

If you’re all about the best of the best and money is no object, Wayfair has you covered here too. It has some gorgeous looking genuine leather chairs for about $700 and upwards that the kind of thing you’ll keep forever. Just make sure you maintain it well so you get the best out of the material. These are the kind of furniture pieces that will pay back in dividends over the years and you don’t know comfort until you’ve tried it.

Odds are your budget is a little lower than $700 so don’t sweat. The Wayfair Way Day office chair deals are extensive and there’s something for every budget range as well as living space. We recommend checking out the office chairs sale quickly as it’s likely that the best deals will sell out fast with everything strictly limited and Way Day only lasting 2 days. If you’re looking for a new office chair, head over there now while stock lasts.

