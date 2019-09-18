These Sennheiser wireless earphones get a $30 discount from Amazon

With so many of us after an immersive listening experience, the market for headphones get more and more competitive as Sennheiser, Sony, Bose, and many others roll out wireless pairs with active noise cancellation. However, if you’re geared toward something lighter and more compact, then the Sennheiser CX 6.00BT wireless earphones may just be what ticks all the right boxes for you. Usually retailing for $100, Amazon’s $30 discount delivers Sennheiser’s signature audio quality for just $70.

At only 49 grams, you can rest assured that Sennheiser’s CX 6.00BT in-ear headphones won’t weigh you down regardless of how long your listening sessions may be. Its inherently small frame doesn’t skimp on features or compromise sound in any way, though the design is subtle at best with a black coat on its all-plastic build while silver and blue accents give it some personality. Distinguishing which earpiece goes on which ear should be simple as both are contoured and matched with four silicone tip sizes that not only make for a personalized fit but also serves to significantly reduce ambient noise.

Sennheiser’s CX 6.00BT earpieces are connected by a single line that surely prevents it from falling right off your ears. You’ll still be able to go hands-free since you are not tethered to your device with Bluetooth 4.2 technology. This is further enhanced with both AAC and aptX (Bluetooth codecs) to secure audio transmission within the range of 30 feet while Qualcomm’s aptX low-latency circuitry guarantees it remains just as in sync with video. Moreover, with multi-host functionality, you’ll easily be able to switch between two paired devices.

All the necessary controls for music playback, calls, let alone spark the CX 6.00BT to life are found on the three-button remote while further customization is possible through Sennheiser’s free CapTune app. With a frequency response of 17-21,000Hz, these in-ear headphones offer a rich bass, a well-balanced mid, but may falter a bit when it comes to the high end of the audio spectrum. On the other hand, you will have no issue at all with the clarity of calls with the integrated microphone along with its support for three-way calling.

The Sennheiser CX 6.00BT wireless earphones are fit for anyone on the go. Portability is apparent in its build and consequentially maximized with a fast-charging battery that can last up to six hours. And before you even run out of juice, convenient voice prompts will notify you of your battery’s status and incoming calls as well. Get $30 in savings on additional accessories to power through your busy commute with Amazon’s 30% price cut.

