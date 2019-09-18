Amazon slashes $139 off the Sennheiser PXC 550 noise-canceling headphones

Noise is just one of the things beyond our control, especially during a busy commute as there is no possible way to mute all that chitchat or stop cars from honking. However, you can manage it yourself and keep it down to a minimum with a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones. Sennheiser, Bose, and Sony are headphone brands worth mentioning that deliver good sound and impressive noise isolation to justify steep prices. If you’re looking for high quality at a palatable price, though, you might want to take advantage of Amazon’s $139 discount on the Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless noise-canceling headphones. This 44% price cut brings the $350 list price down to $211, plus $50 more in savings is available with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

The PXC 550 is among Sennheiser’s premium sets of headgear and exudes class with a monochromatic black-matte finish on an all-plastic construction and embellished with silver metal accents. For business travelers, those long hours sitting on a plane can already strain your back, but this lightweight pair shouldn’t weigh you down anymore at just 227 grams, while comfort is achieved with thick leather pads on both the headband and earcups for a truly snug fit.

Active noise cancellation is just one of its prime features with NoiseGard in place. The Sennheiser PXC 550 no less packs a full-bodied sound with a dynamic bass that reverberates fluidly through the mids and highs and is matched with the integration of three microphones for clear and crisp calls. With Bluetooth 4.2 technology, the PXC 550 seamlessly and instantly pairs with any NFC or Bluetooth compatible device but you would hardly need to depend on your device to take calls, go through your playlist, or adjust its noise-canceling feature as most controls are present on the right earcup. On the other hand, access to Sennheiser’s CapTune app allows you to fine-tune sound to meet your standard as well as to be able of streaming music.

Sennheiser’s PXC 550 shines all the more when it comes to portability. On a single charge, the PXC 550’s battery life can last you about 30 hours depending on use but our review suggests that 20 hours is likely more realistic and is still impressive with active noise-cancellation employed. And though Sennheiser cut the cord to exhibit wireless freedom, you’ll still be provided the standard audio jack for a passive-listening experience on the off chance you’re low or out of power. When it’s finally time to stow it away, the fold-flat collapsible frame will not cause you any hassle and the included case should keep it from getting damaged.

The Sennheiser PXC 550 is a pair of over-ear wireless noise-canceling headphones that ticks all the right boxes for design, sound, and portable convenience. This may just be the treat your ears are looking for and Amazon’s $139 discount makes it quite affordable.

Looking for more wireless options? Check out what we have on true wireless earbuds, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations