If you’re on the hunt for new wireless headphones, we can’t recommend the Sony WH-1000XM5 enough, especially with Best Buy’s $70 discount for this year’s Memorial Day deals. Ahead of the holiday, you can already buy the noise-canceling headphones for a more affordable $330 instead of their original price of $400, but you’re going to have to act fast. There’s a chance that this early offer won’t even make it to Memorial Day itself because of the popularity of these headphones, so grab yours now while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

Shoppers who buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 will never regret it, as they’re on top of our list of the best headphones and also featured in our roundup of the best noise-canceling headphones. In addition to their premium quality active noise cancellation, which uses two processors and eight microphones to prevent any disturbance while you listen to music or watch videos, the Sony WH-1000XM5 also offer amazing sound quality so that you can fully appreciate your favorite playlists. You’ll also get extremely clear call quality with these wireless headphones, for those important conversations.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 will be able to accompany you throughout the day because its battery can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. If you need a quick charge, you can get up to three hours of usage after just three minutes of being plugged in. Another reason why you can wear these wireless headphones all day is their comfortable design, which features soft leather and light pressure on your head.

In what’s probably the best of the headphone deals for Memorial Day, Best Buy has slashed the price of the Sony WH-1000XM5 from $400 to $330. You wouldn’t want to miss the $70 in savings for these wireless headphones, so you better hurry with your purchase. It won’t be a good idea to wait until the last minute of the holiday before you push forward with the transaction because the bargain may already be gone by then, so if you want to get the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for cheaper than usual, you should buy them right now.

Editors' Recommendations