Deals

Listen in luxury with Sennheiser’s HD1 headphones for $112 less on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
sennheiser hd1 wireless pink floyd headphones full1
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The perfect way to tune out of your noisy environment and enjoy music completely unbothered is through noise-canceling headphones. Luckily, there are a lot of great pairs out in the market offering excellent sound quality and the best in audio tech. One of the most reputable makers of audio equipment is Sennheiser, and right now its HD1 wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones are available on Amazon for an irresistibly huge discount of $112.

Get this premium pair of wireless cans and start listening in luxury for $287 instead of its usual price of $400. What’s more, with Amazon’s Rewards Visa card, you can get an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price further down to $237.  Hurry because this deal is available for a limited time only and won’t last long.

The Sennheiser HD1 wireless headphones look suspiciously like the Momentum 2.0, and that’s because they’re literally the same thing. Sennheiser simply rebranded its bestselling headphones in the U.S., Canada, and Australia and gave it a different name. It features Bluetooth connectivity which frees you from wires, but it can still be operated by cable using the 3.5mm jack. You can connect these headphones with two devices simultaneously, like your smartphone and computer. They’re capable of immediate pairing at the touch of a button and can accommodate up to eight devices in the pairing list.

These premium headphones look classically chic. They have an appealingly vintage style infused with modern minimalism we’re sure a lot of people will appreciate. The cans are designed with a hinge system that allows them to fold up for better portability. Their compact design allows for easy storage, and they come with their own soft case. These headphones have been ergonomically shaped to sit closer to your ears for less bass leakage. The earpads and earcups have leather-covered memory foam cushions that provide utmost comfort even with long wear. They are large and effectively cover both ears, providing a physical level of noise reduction.

Speaking of noise reduction, the Sennheiser HD1 headphones feature the NoiseGard hybrid active noise cancellation. This technology virtually eliminates unwanted ambient sound which further enhances the audio experience. The headset has dual built-in microphones that are also capable of noise reduction. Sennheiser claims that the HD1 has a 22-hour battery life, which is pretty impressive and allows listening to music all day long.

When it comes to sound quality, the Sennheiser HD1 headphones are excellent for the most part. Even when ANC (active noise cancellation) is turned on, the resulting frequency doesn’t drown out and affect much of the audio quality. Music played still retained its richness, details, and subtle nuances, and although it is “in-your-head” sounding, it wasn’t too echoey.

The Sennheiser HD1 wireless headphones boast premium looks and equally premium performance. In fact, we gave it an excellent rating of 4 out of 5 stars in our comprehensive review last 2017. It is a solid pair of top-tier headphones that do come at a hefty price tag.

If you wish to see more affordable options visit this page for our best headphones under $100. And for more awesome deals visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Windows 10 has two critical vulnerabilities; update now to avoid infection
Sennheiser PXC 550
Deals

Amazon cuts the cost of Sennheiser wireless headphones by up to 29%

If you're in the market for top-tiered headphones, the Sennheiser wireless headphones with a noise-canceling feature are just right for you. This is your best chance to get yours as Amazon cuts up to 29% on its price.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
amazon walmart and best buy fathers day sale on apple ring tvs bose quietcomfort 35
Deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones get a nice price cut on Amazon and Walmart

Kick back, relax, and drown out the sound of the outside world by grabbing a pair of reliable noise-canceling headphones such as the QuietComfort 35 II Headphones. All colors are discounted on Amazon and Walmart at $299.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best headphones prime day 2018 sony wh ch700n
Deals

Walmart slashes 35% off these great Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones

Sony has mastered the art of making audio equipment that would please any audiophile while adding improvements that sets its products apart. A great headphone is the Sony WH-CH700N, now $130 on Walmart.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
bowers and wilkins px headphones amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Bowers and Wilkins’ noise-canceling headphones

Looking for a pair of premium headphones that ooze style and can effectively block out unwanted noise? Bowers and Wilkins very first pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, the PX, are currently available on Amazon for $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
sony wireless noise cancelling headphones amazon 4th of july deal wh h900n
Deals

Amazon cuts a huge 46% off these Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones

The Sony WH-H900N wireless noise-canceling headphones are now on sale. While it normally sells at $350, Amazon cut 46% off its price, making it available for only $190. That’s a whopping $160 savings for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
apple ipad pro 10.5 review touch screen
Deals

The 2017 Apple iPad Pro cellular tablet is on sale on Amazon, starting at $579

A 4G tablet is a great option when you need a portable workstation with an internet connection. If you are in the market for one, the Wi-Fi and cellular 2017 Apple iPad Pro is currently on sale on Amazon, starting at $579.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fossil q explorist hr venture news tan 2
Deals

Amazon drops up to 35% off these Fossil smartwatches for men and women

Fossil continues to offer a full line of smartwatches for all types and budgets that complements every lifestyle. We've gathered here a few that are currently discounted by up to 35% at Amazon for you to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung galaxy note 10 deal
Deals

Save $100 on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 if you pre-order on Best Buy today

Best Buy will directly slash $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 when you reserve one on their website before its August 23, 2019 launch. This deal matches Samsung's store credit offer to anyone who pre-orders the Note 10.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
Deals

Amazon drops a $50 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB Wi-Fi tablet

While the Apple iPad is still the best tablet in 2019, the top Android tablets can give it a run for its money. One of these contenders is the Galaxy Tab S5e, which is now available on Amazon at a 10% discount.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
iPhone X
Deals

This renewed Apple iPhone X gets a steep $180 discount on Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade to a fairly new iPhone model, check out this offer for the Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone X. This awesome iPhone deal lets you own Apple's tenth-anniversary phone for only $670.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple watch gps sales quarterly series 3 review 4
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 3 is back down to just $199 at Walmart today

The Apple Watch Series 3 packs a lot of smarts and convenience in such a small unit, making it an ideal companion for everyday fitness tracking and connectivity. You can order the 38mm version today on Walmart for only $199.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for August 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Deals

Amazon drops another great laptop deal on the 12-inch Apple MacBook

Apple MacBooks have a stellar reputation for their sleek, minimal aesthetics and excellent performance, and the 12-inch MacBook is no exception. Amazon has a deal on this model, reducing its price to $300 less than the usual.
Posted By Erica Katherina