The perfect way to tune out of your noisy environment and enjoy music completely unbothered is through noise-canceling headphones. Luckily, there are a lot of great pairs out in the market offering excellent sound quality and the best in audio tech. One of the most reputable makers of audio equipment is Sennheiser, and right now its HD1 wireless over-ear noise-canceling headphones are available on Amazon for an irresistibly huge discount of $112.

Get this premium pair of wireless cans and start listening in luxury for $287 instead of its usual price of $400. What’s more, with Amazon’s Rewards Visa card, you can get an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price further down to $237. Hurry because this deal is available for a limited time only and won’t last long.

The Sennheiser HD1 wireless headphones look suspiciously like the Momentum 2.0, and that’s because they’re literally the same thing. Sennheiser simply rebranded its bestselling headphones in the U.S., Canada, and Australia and gave it a different name. It features Bluetooth connectivity which frees you from wires, but it can still be operated by cable using the 3.5mm jack. You can connect these headphones with two devices simultaneously, like your smartphone and computer. They’re capable of immediate pairing at the touch of a button and can accommodate up to eight devices in the pairing list.

These premium headphones look classically chic. They have an appealingly vintage style infused with modern minimalism we’re sure a lot of people will appreciate. The cans are designed with a hinge system that allows them to fold up for better portability. Their compact design allows for easy storage, and they come with their own soft case. These headphones have been ergonomically shaped to sit closer to your ears for less bass leakage. The earpads and earcups have leather-covered memory foam cushions that provide utmost comfort even with long wear. They are large and effectively cover both ears, providing a physical level of noise reduction.

Speaking of noise reduction, the Sennheiser HD1 headphones feature the NoiseGard hybrid active noise cancellation. This technology virtually eliminates unwanted ambient sound which further enhances the audio experience. The headset has dual built-in microphones that are also capable of noise reduction. Sennheiser claims that the HD1 has a 22-hour battery life, which is pretty impressive and allows listening to music all day long.

When it comes to sound quality, the Sennheiser HD1 headphones are excellent for the most part. Even when ANC (active noise cancellation) is turned on, the resulting frequency doesn’t drown out and affect much of the audio quality. Music played still retained its richness, details, and subtle nuances, and although it is “in-your-head” sounding, it wasn’t too echoey.

The Sennheiser HD1 wireless headphones boast premium looks and equally premium performance. In fact, we gave it an excellent rating of 4 out of 5 stars in our comprehensive review last 2017. It is a solid pair of top-tier headphones that do come at a hefty price tag.

