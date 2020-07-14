What’s that we hear? Absolutely nothing. Because we’re wearing the Sony WH1-000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphones, on sale for only $220, down $130 from the usual $350, at Woot — the lowest price we’ve ever seen. Sony is on the cutting edge of headphone tech, and these wireless, noise-canceling headphones are prime examples. With a deal like this, you should get a pair now before they’re gone.

There is so much on which to focus but so many distractions, especially when working from home. You can neutralize them all with a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, and Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are among the best. Block out the world and drill down into your work, content, or games with this industry leader’s effort to deliver as close to a soundless experience (outside of your music or calls) as you can have.

Something that’s key in this battle is battery life. We need headphones that will cancel out noise as long as possible between charges, and then re-charge in the least amount of time to maximize efficiency. For this model, Sony switched to USB-C charging, so now there’s a quick-charge feature that gives you 5 hours of battery life on a 10-minute charge. That’s on top of the 30 hours of battery life at medium volume. Not too shabby.

We also love how comfortable these headphones are. They are lighter than the previous version and more attention has been paid to matching the headband shape to your head. But most importantly, Sony has smoothed out the exterior finish on the ear cups, virtually eliminating irritation (and they’ve been redesigned so that they’re easily foldable to travel with).

When we look inside, there’s an improved multimicrophone array system, which is key when it comes to filtering out unwanted noise, and targeting your own voice during calls. It uses the same drivers as Sony’s MDR-1AM2 headphone, and manages bass superbly. Other features include an Alexa-enabled voice assistant, so that you don’t have to fiddle with any knobs or buttons to get at your music. It’s one-touch. In fact, one-touch guides the performance here. Want to turn down your music? Just raise your hand to one of the cups using the Quick Attention Mode. There’s Smart Listening, too. This feature digests your activity so that it can help customize your noise cancelation to whatever you’re doing.

A final touch we love: They include an audio cable in case you want to leave nothing to chance and have a wired connection. option for important calls, like job interviews, provides the ultimate peace of mind.

Whether we’re on Zoom calls, focusing on Assassin’s Creed, or just enjoying Hulu, remaining undisturbed has never been so important, or precious. July has brought with it some amazingly cheap headphone deals, but we’ve never seen Sony wireless headphones of this caliber for such a low price. Act now and you can get Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling jeadphones for $220 (that’s $130 off) at Woot.

