Our favorite wireless headphones just got cheaper with this Sony WH-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal that’s available at Best Buy right now for just $248, marked all the way down from their regular price of $350. This offer on the super-popular Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless headphones goes down as one of the best Cyber Monday deals so far. It’s likely we won’t see any other deals like this once it’s over, at least for a long while, so get it now! Keep reading to see that deal and learn more about Sony’s over-ear headphones.

Today’s best Sony WH-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal

Why buy

Great comfort and style

Excellent noise-canceling

Amazing battery life

Easy connectivity and multi-device pairing

There are quite a few Cyber Monday headphone deals available, it’s true, but this Sony deal is one of the best! Currently, you can grab a new set of Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for more than $100 off their regular price. Free, fast shipping is available for all Best Buy customers, making this the deal to grab if you want to ensure you’ll receive your new headphones in time for the holidays.

It’s no secret the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones are at the top of everyone’s gift list this holiday shopping season, and we’re high on the headphones too, as we gave them a full five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review. They are a good-looking, comfortable, and engaging set of headphones, made for studio professionals, weekend binge-watchers, or anybody looking to add some great sound to their home entertainment setup. The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones interact well with any form of entertainment you may be looking to sit down with, offering touch sensor controls, multi-device pairing, speak-to-chat technology, and automatic pausing of whatever you’re playing upon removal of the headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also offer high-quality sound and industry-leading noise-canceling functionality, bringing a deeply immersive experience to your movie, music, and other digital content. And with up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and five hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging, you can listen to your heart’s content this holiday season. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones even come with a carrying case, USB-C charging cable, and a plug adaptor for in-flight use, so you can put them to good use wherever you may go.

Pounce quickly on this great Cyber Monday discount from Best Buy, which will save you more than $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. They’re marked all the way down from $350 to a Cyber Monday-worthy price of $248, and the popularity of these already in-demand headphones is only increasing the longer this deal hangs around. Grab yours now while inventory lasts.

When does this Sony WH-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal end?

While Best Buy doesn’t have a specific time listed on their website, Cyber Monday deals are technically supposed to end at midnight. However, with the global chip shortage limiting the available supply and the massive demand for wireless headphones, there’s a good chance that these headphones will go out of stock before the day ends. In fact, a recent report from Adobe Analytics showed us that out-of-stock alerts have gone up by 124% compared to pre-pandemic numbers, and that figure is still climbing. If you have your eye on this amazing pair of wireless headphones, there’s no time to waste. Get this Sony WH-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal right now before it’s too late.

