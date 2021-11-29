  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to $248 for Cyber Monday 2021

Andrew Morrisey
By

Our favorite wireless headphones just got cheaper with this Sony WH-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal that’s available at Best Buy right now for just $248, marked all the way down from their regular price of $350. This offer on the super-popular Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless headphones goes down as one of the best Cyber Monday deals so far. It’s likely we won’t see any other deals like this once it’s over, at least for a long while, so get it now! Keep reading to see that deal and learn more about Sony’s over-ear headphones.

Buy Now

Today’s best Sony WH-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal

Man wearing Sony WH-1000XM4 headpones.

Why buy

  • Great comfort and style
  • Excellent noise-canceling
  • Amazing battery life
  • Easy connectivity and multi-device pairing

There are quite a few Cyber Monday headphone deals available, it’s true, but this Sony deal is one of the best! Currently, you can grab a new set of Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for more than $100 off their regular price. Free, fast shipping is available for all Best Buy customers, making this the deal to grab if you want to ensure you’ll receive your new headphones in time for the holidays.

It’s no secret the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones are at the top of everyone’s gift list this holiday shopping season, and we’re high on the headphones too, as we gave them a full five stars in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review. They are a good-looking, comfortable, and engaging set of headphones, made for studio professionals, weekend binge-watchers, or anybody looking to add some great sound to their home entertainment setup. The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones interact well with any form of entertainment you may be looking to sit down with, offering touch sensor controls, multi-device pairing, speak-to-chat technology, and automatic pausing of whatever you’re playing upon removal of the headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones also offer high-quality sound and industry-leading noise-canceling functionality, bringing a deeply immersive experience to your movie, music, and other digital content. And with up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and five hours of playback after just 10 minutes of charging, you can listen to your heart’s content this holiday season. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones even come with a carrying case, USB-C charging cable, and a plug adaptor for in-flight use, so you can put them to good use wherever you may go.

Pounce quickly on this great Cyber Monday discount from Best Buy, which will save you more than $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. They’re marked all the way down from $350 to a Cyber Monday-worthy price of $248, and the popularity of these already in-demand headphones is only increasing the longer this deal hangs around. Grab yours now while inventory lasts.

Buy Now

When does this Sony WH-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal end?

While Best Buy doesn’t have a specific time listed on their website, Cyber Monday deals are technically supposed to end at midnight. However, with the global chip shortage limiting the available supply and the massive demand for wireless headphones, there’s a good chance that these headphones will go out of stock before the day ends. In fact, a recent report from Adobe Analytics showed us that out-of-stock alerts have gone up by 124% compared to pre-pandemic numbers, and that figure is still climbing. If you have your eye on this amazing pair of wireless headphones, there’s no time to waste. Get this Sony WH-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal right now before it’s too late.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Cyber Monday headphone deals 2021: Shop these deals now

Get this HP touchscreen Chromebook for $169 for Cyber Monday

hp chromebook 11 6 deal best buy back to school sale 2020

Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals 2021 — from $115

Best Cyber Monday deals 2021: 200+ deals from $25

Best Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock on table.

Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2021 — From $250

best qled tv deals samsung q60 4k feature black friday

Best Cyber Monday Kindle deals 2021: Grab a deal now

10th generation Kindle Oasis e-reader

Best 75-inch TV Cyber Monday deals 2021 — from $700

Cyber Monday TV roundup feat image.

This 32-inch curved gaming monitor is $209 for Cyber Monday

Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor on a white background.

Walmart is practically giving away this Keurig for Cyber Monday

Keurig K-Compact Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker on a white background.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2021: The biggest deals today

Best Cyber Monday Phone deals 2021: Huge deals begin

apple airpods pro ipad mini lg un7070 4k tv dell xps 13 samsung galaxy note 20 deals amazon best buy screen 1500x1000

AirPods Pro down to $179 at Amazon for Cyber Monday 2021

AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.