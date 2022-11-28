Even among Cyber Monday deals, it’s fairly unusual to see a deep discount on any Sony TVs. Fortunately, we’ve spotted a fantastic one at Walmart. Right now, you can buy a Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K TV for $1,298 saving you $700 off the usual price of $1,998. Sure, this isn’t impulse buy territory but if you’ve been looking through the Cyber Monday TV deals for something truly exceptional, this is it. A great TV in so many ways, it’s likely to sell out fast so let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth the money.

Why you should buy the Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K TV

Sony is one of the best TV brands around so you know you’re onto a good thing with the Sony XR65A80J 65-inch OLED 4K TV. With the Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K TV, you get a truly premium OLED picture. Thanks to how OLED works, each pixel is self-lit so that blacks stay as deep as they need to be while colors elsewhere on-screen light up as needed. Thanks to some smart technology, the Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K TV has a Cognitive Processor XR which optimizes thousands of on-screen elements simultaneously so you get a truly lifelike picture. Additionally, there’s XR Triluminos Pro which formulates billions of accurate colors so you get picture quality that is natural and beautiful to look at.

For gamers, there’s XR Motion Clarity so it can intelligently process fast-moving images, leading to blur-free sports, action-packed movies, and gaming. One of the best OLED TVs around, it’s designed with the PlayStation 5 in mind right down to its HDMI 2.1 ports and incredibly low input lag. For older content, it can also upscale anything you watch so it still looks great. That’s further enhanced by Dolby Vision, IMAX enhanced, and Netflix-calibrated modes.

Audio-wise, Acoustic Surface Audio+ helps perfectly match sound with the action on screen. That goes for when you use the TV’ Google TV interface too, so that everything from streaming to gaming sounds exceptional. The Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K TV is easily up there with some of the best TVs right now.

Normally priced at $1,998, the Sony A80J 65-inch OLED 4K TV is down to only $1,298 right now as part of the Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals. It’s unlikely to stick around at this price for very long so if you’re looking to enjoy a huge and high-end OLED TV experience, hit that buy button now before you miss out.

